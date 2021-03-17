JoAnn Marilyn Butler
JoAnn Marilyn Butler, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from Covid complications. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alden Butler and her brother, Frank Gozdizialski Jr. JoAnn was the daughter of the late Frank and Jean Gozdzialski of Milwaukee Wisconsin.
JoAnn was determined and strong willed, suffering many health ailments later in life, she always bounced back. She was young at heart and youthful in appearance. JoAnn loved fashion and was always put together, even if it was just a trip to the grocery store.
JoAnn and her late husband Alden had boundless energy. They loved their life of retirement in Williamsburg. They liked to travel, hike, and they enjoyed all their Elderhostel trips. They also loved attending UVA football games with Alden's daughter Wendy and her family. JoAnn loved playing Michigan Rummy, a game she played throughout her life with her parents, children, and grandchildren.
As a resident of Runk and Pratt, Liberty Ridge, JoAnn was blessed with her long-time care giver, Mable. They were kindred spirits in fashion. They enjoyed shopping at the mall and loved the deals they would find at Ross. They loved their lunches at Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Yvonne McMahon (Dave) Smith Mountain Lake; her son, Glenn Bscherer (Jen) of Shawano, Wisc., and her son, Paul Bscherer (Robyn) of Sturgeon Bay, Wisc.; seven grandchildren, Megan, Matt, Mitch, Jake, Leah, Clayton, and Cameron, and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass for JoAnn will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lynchburg.
Memorial contributions to honor JoAnn may be made to the Eucharistic Ministry/Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg VA 24504.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.