JoAnne Elaine Clark of 526 Rosenwald Drive, Burlington, North Carolina, formerly of Gladys, Virginia, departed this life and received her heavenly wings on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Cone Health Alamance in Burlington, North Carolina.



JoAnne was born on December 18, 1962, to the late Walter Clark and Ida Elaine Miller Clark. On December 16, 1996, JoAnne married the love of her life, James Alexander Covington.



JoAnne was a 1982 graduate of William Campbell High School in Naruna, Virginia. To the husband and her family, JoAnne took it upon herself to be our fierce and diligent protector, she loved her family beyond measure. She loved life and lived it her way.



In addtion to her beloved husband of 24 years, James Alexander Covington, and her mother, Ida Elaine Clark of Gladys, Virginia, JoAnne leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, LaKisha King of Danville, Virginia; two granddaughters, NyIndia Faust and RhyanRenee Jones of Danville, Virginia; five sisters, Doris Rosser of Altavista, Virginia, Cynthia Allen (Ivory) of Roanoke, Va., her twin sisters, Charlene Faulkner (Lawrence) of Hurt, Virginia, and Cathleen Polk (Veron) of Salisbury, Maryland, Linda Clark (Kim) of Gladys, Virginia; one brother, Walter Clark Jr (Kendra) of San Antonio, Texas; brothers-in-law, Grayling Covington (Barbara) of Danville, Virginia, and the Rev. Dr. Larry Covington (Caroline) of Burlington, North Carolina.; her beloved aunts and uncle, nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 734 Apple Street, Burlington, North Carolina with eulogy by Dr. Larry Covington. Services entrusted to Alamance Funeral Service, 605 E Webb Avenue, Burlington, North Carolina.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.