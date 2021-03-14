Joe Henry Allen Jr.
Joe Henry Allen Jr., 89, of Forest, passed peacefully at Carriage Hill Nursing Home on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a long and hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was the husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Allen.
Born in Eden, N.C. on January 1, 1932, Joe was the son of the late Joe Henry Allen Sr., and Frances French Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Walker Allen; his four siblings, Rachel Audrey, William Penn, Harry Lee, and Charlene Allen Kelly; sister-in-law, Myra Allen; and brothers-in-law, Willie Kelly and John D. Tate.
Joe, or "Henry" as his N.C. family knew him, grew up on his family's tobacco farm in Eden, N.C. He enlisted in the Marines in 1950 and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy, the same year. He was a proud Korean War veteran and a lifetime member of Marine Corps League 759. In 1959, Joe moved the family to Lynchburg to begin his over 40-year career with General Electric (subsequently Erickson, Harris, and Tyco). However, his real loves were farming, Angus cattle, and family, not necessarily in that order. He was known as Papa to his three grandchildren and Papa Joe to so many others. He adored spending time with his grandchildren, taking them on trips to Disney, various beaches, and many other adventures. Joe also took great pleasure in his role as "master of the stew pot" as he welcomed family, neighbors, and friends to the annual Allen Family Stew.
Joe will be remembered as a kind and generous father, husband, Papa, father-in-law, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Joe is survived by his sons, Steven, Michael (Cindie), and Gregory; daughter, Angela (David) Blanks; grandchildren, Sarah (Donovan) Huffer, Victoria (Brad) Carner, and Tyler Blanks; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Carner and Charlotte Huffer; sisters-in-law, Geneva Allen, Betty Tate, and Ruth Walker; brother-in-law, Bud Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.
He will lie in repose at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Cannon officiating.
To those considering a memorial donation in Joe's name, please consider the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn GA 30041, (www.lbda.org
).
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.