Joe Doss
January 5, 1927 - January 6, 2022
Joe Doss of 1805 Elizabeth Street, Altavista, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Brookneal. He was the loving husband of Helen M. Doss for 68 years.
He was born on January 5, 1927, a son of the late Thomas E. and Florine Doss. He was a member of Altavista Church of Christ and retired employee of BGF Industries.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, JoAnn Shelton (Jimmie) of Altavista; two grandchildren, Allen Hackworth (Lauren) of Lynchburg, and Andrea Hackworth of Madison Heights; two great-grandchildren, Cody and Kezli Hackworth of Lynchburg; and one sister Betty Lou Trent of Red House.
He was preceded in death by siblings, William Doss, Willard Doss, Jim Doss, Frank Doss, Mary Dawson and Mamie Hudson; and one great-grandchild, Dakota Hackworth.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Altavista Church of Christ by Larry Evans, Minister. Interment will follow in Altavista Memorial Park.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.