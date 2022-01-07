Menu
Joe Doss
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Joe Doss

January 5, 1927 - January 6, 2022

Joe Doss of 1805 Elizabeth Street, Altavista, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Brookneal. He was the loving husband of Helen M. Doss for 68 years.

He was born on January 5, 1927, a son of the late Thomas E. and Florine Doss. He was a member of Altavista Church of Christ and retired employee of BGF Industries.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, JoAnn Shelton (Jimmie) of Altavista; two grandchildren, Allen Hackworth (Lauren) of Lynchburg, and Andrea Hackworth of Madison Heights; two great-grandchildren, Cody and Kezli Hackworth of Lynchburg; and one sister Betty Lou Trent of Red House.

He was preceded in death by siblings, William Doss, Willard Doss, Jim Doss, Frank Doss, Mary Dawson and Mamie Hudson; and one great-grandchild, Dakota Hackworth.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Altavista Church of Christ by Larry Evans, Minister. Interment will follow in Altavista Memorial Park.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Altavista Church of Christ
1301 Avondale Drive, Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
