Joe Henry
Joe Henry

Joe Henry of Lynchburg, departed this life on June 9, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family, 434-846-1337.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were hurt to hear that cousin Boo Henry had passed. We started talking about the good old days we had over the years.. Boo was the only person I know whose bday & yr is the same as my mine .You will really be missed cuz. We loved u very much. Rest in Peace
Mr. & Mrs. Dale & Veda Brogdon
Family
June 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. He never met a person that he couldn't help in some way. He will be greatly missed. Praying God's Peace to the family and friends.
J
June 11, 2021
