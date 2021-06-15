Joe Ann Jones
Joe Ann Jones, 75, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
She was born on July 2, 1945, in Lynchburg, Va., a daughter of the late William Monroe Jones Jr. and the late Mae Roberta State.
Joe Ann leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Edna Harvey (Richard) and Carolyn Jones; a niece, Tamika Harvey; a nephew, Paul Harvey, all of Lynchburg; a devoted cousin, Lucille Jester of Washington, D.C.; and her devoted friend, Leeressa Ligons of Torry Town, N.Y. Joe also leaves a host of nieces and friends she considered family.
Joe Ann was a longtime member of Fifth Street Baptist Church. She graduated from Dunbar High School, the class of 1963 and had worked for the Library of Congress but returned to Lynchburg to care for her mother.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg with the Reverend Carl Hutcherson Jr. officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 15, 2021.