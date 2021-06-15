Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joe Ann Jones
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Joe Ann Jones

Joe Ann Jones, 75, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

She was born on July 2, 1945, in Lynchburg, Va., a daughter of the late William Monroe Jones Jr. and the late Mae Roberta State.

Joe Ann leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Edna Harvey (Richard) and Carolyn Jones; a niece, Tamika Harvey; a nephew, Paul Harvey, all of Lynchburg; a devoted cousin, Lucille Jester of Washington, D.C.; and her devoted friend, Leeressa Ligons of Torry Town, N.Y. Joe also leaves a host of nieces and friends she considered family.

Joe Ann was a longtime member of Fifth Street Baptist Church. She graduated from Dunbar High School, the class of 1963 and had worked for the Library of Congress but returned to Lynchburg to care for her mother.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg with the Reverend Carl Hutcherson Jr. officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to you and your family
James D Honemond Sr
Friend
June 22, 2021
My condolences to your family.
Doris E Jones
June 17, 2021
I´m deeply saddened to hear of JoAnn´s transition. Please know that you´re in my prayers. Please call me 845-8661. Love you!!
Thelma Waterstraat
Friend
June 16, 2021
I have such good memories of how kind Joe Ann was to my father. She looked out for him from across the street.
Phyllis Jackson Calvert
Friend
June 15, 2021
Edna and Family, Sending prayers and condolences to the family. May the love of God and friends comfort you during these difficult days and in the days to come. Regrets! I cannot be with you at this time. DHS Class of 1964
Cynthia Coles
June 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisha Horsley
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results