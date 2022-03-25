Joel Calvin George



November 11, 1940 - March 22, 2022



Joel Calvin George died of natural causes on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the age of 81. He was born on November 11, 1940, the son of Percy and Hattie George of Appomattox, Virginia, and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael (Peggy) and Jerry (Rufina) George.



He is survived by his daughter, Laurie George of Lynchburg and three children, Justin, Griffin, and Jude; his son, Steve George (Kim) of Atlanta and their three children, Brooke, Leyton, and Addison; and by his son, Geoff George of Kauai as well as his former wife, Virginia "Ginnie" Moss George. We all remember him as a man who was steadfast in his beliefs and in his love for his family.



All of us have been captivated by his unique style of art, which he started to learn at his first job as a commercial artist at Lynchburg Engraving Co. He went on to design and sell advertising for many years at the Lynchburg News and Advance. Later he started his own company creating and selling artwork teaching himself at the age of 50 how to use the newly emerging computer-art techniques of the time. A retrospective of his work will be displayed in his honor at a time and place to be determined.



He was a man who was much more than his work, however, as anyone who knew him will be able to tell you. He was a staunch Democrat who truly believed in the democratic nature of our country and enjoyed discussing his liberal views, which he spent many hours each day reading about and discussing with his friends and family. At the core, he truly wished for a more fair and democratic society so that each of us would live in a place that offered simple human dignity for all men and women, races and creeds so that we all could find a better tomorrow.



We will miss his passion for equality, his easy smile, and the fact that he truly wanted each of us to find peace, prosperity, and joy in this life. His was not an easy life, but he always took the time to try to help each of us have a better one. Now that his life has come to a close, may he rest in peace. There will be a private service at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the Civil Rights Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, Va.



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2022.