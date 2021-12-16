Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Harold Anderson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
John Harold Anderson

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at South Boston Regional Hospital John Harold Anderson entered into eternal rest. He was born on July 20, 1940 in Halifax to the late Rev. John and Rosalind Anderson. He was the second eldest of five children.

A product of the public schools of Halifax County, he moved to Lynchburg, Virginia in 1957 to live with his maternal grandmother, Leila B. Royal. It was during this time, living next-door to his uncle, Russell Royal, he soon learned the construction business from Russell, and after a few years built his first house. Soon thereafter he married Gertrude Davis, to this union one son was born; Harold Lee Anderson. He worked in the trucking industry in Lynchburg for over 30 years, before retiring back to Halifax, Virginia. Back in Halifax he expanded his farm, constructed his second home, and remarried. With his second wife, Lula Glenn, he had another son, Jeremy Anderson.

John Harold is survived by two sons, Harold Anderson (Rosetta) and Jeremy Anderson; stepchildren, Rodney Moorman (Tracey), Sabrina Hilber (Rodney); grandchildren, Shaina Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Tiffany Anderson, and Christopher Anderson; step grandchildren, Kiarra Moorman, Stacia Fitzgerald (Tremaine), and Tia Hilber; step great-grandchildren, Kylee and Nolen. He is survived by four siblings, Gloria Howerton (Willie), Thomas Anderson (Annie), the Rev. James Anderson, and Doris Ferrell (Rogers), and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John Harold was a mild mannered and truly talented man, who loved the outdoors, his land, and family reunions.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at The Crawford House 721 N. Main Street, Halifax, VA 24558. Funeral Arrangement by Jeffress Funeral Home.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
The Crawford House
721 N. Main Street, Halifax, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss and fill you with His deepest love.
Stanley and Sharon Snead
Friend
December 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
William & Gloria Robinson
Friend
December 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of John's passing. He was a wonderful person. He worked for us at Central Virginia Air Freight, Inc. for many years. May God comfort you all during this time.
Chuck and Glenna Orr and Betty Bell
Work
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results