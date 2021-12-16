John Harold Anderson



On Friday, December 10, 2021 at South Boston Regional Hospital John Harold Anderson entered into eternal rest. He was born on July 20, 1940 in Halifax to the late Rev. John and Rosalind Anderson. He was the second eldest of five children.



A product of the public schools of Halifax County, he moved to Lynchburg, Virginia in 1957 to live with his maternal grandmother, Leila B. Royal. It was during this time, living next-door to his uncle, Russell Royal, he soon learned the construction business from Russell, and after a few years built his first house. Soon thereafter he married Gertrude Davis, to this union one son was born; Harold Lee Anderson. He worked in the trucking industry in Lynchburg for over 30 years, before retiring back to Halifax, Virginia. Back in Halifax he expanded his farm, constructed his second home, and remarried. With his second wife, Lula Glenn, he had another son, Jeremy Anderson.



John Harold is survived by two sons, Harold Anderson (Rosetta) and Jeremy Anderson; stepchildren, Rodney Moorman (Tracey), Sabrina Hilber (Rodney); grandchildren, Shaina Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Tiffany Anderson, and Christopher Anderson; step grandchildren, Kiarra Moorman, Stacia Fitzgerald (Tremaine), and Tia Hilber; step great-grandchildren, Kylee and Nolen. He is survived by four siblings, Gloria Howerton (Willie), Thomas Anderson (Annie), the Rev. James Anderson, and Doris Ferrell (Rogers), and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John Harold was a mild mannered and truly talented man, who loved the outdoors, his land, and family reunions.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at The Crawford House 721 N. Main Street, Halifax, VA 24558. Funeral Arrangement by Jeffress Funeral Home.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.