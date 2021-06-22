Menu
John H. "Stick" Campbell
1953 - 2021
John H. "Stick" Campbell

John Henry "Stick" Campbell, 67, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gilda Campbell.

Born in Lynchburg, on July 29, 1953, he was the son of the late John E. Campbell and Virginia Martin Campbell. He was retired from Cavalier Steel. Stick was a hard worker his whole life to provide for his family. He was a great father and husband.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Tiffany Campbell, Timothy Campbell, and Tabatha Campbell; one sister, Barbara Jean Campbell; one brother, Ernest Campbell; and four grandchildren, Justin Campbell, Hunter Campbell, Dillon Tuck and Lillian Ore.

The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.
