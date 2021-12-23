Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John William "Hump" Cashwell
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
John William "Hump" Cashwell

John William "Hump" Cashwell, 76, departed this life on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Born on March 10, 1945, he was the son of the late Pete Cashwell and Virginia Smith Cashwell.

He leaves to cherish his memories, five children, Gloria, Frances, Shirley (Owen), Johnson, John (Bug), and Jerome; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha Ann Petty Cashwell, and siblings, Gloria Cashwell Giles (Will Roger), Steven (Mann), Harry (Mona), James (Tuck), Marilyn, Paul (Rabbit), Brenda, and Alice (Annie) Dillard-Richardson.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.