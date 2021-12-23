John William "Hump" Cashwell



John William "Hump" Cashwell, 76, departed this life on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Born on March 10, 1945, he was the son of the late Pete Cashwell and Virginia Smith Cashwell.



He leaves to cherish his memories, five children, Gloria, Frances, Shirley (Owen), Johnson, John (Bug), and Jerome; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha Ann Petty Cashwell, and siblings, Gloria Cashwell Giles (Will Roger), Steven (Mann), Harry (Mona), James (Tuck), Marilyn, Paul (Rabbit), Brenda, and Alice (Annie) Dillard-Richardson.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2021.