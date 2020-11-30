Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Charles Nicholson
John Charles Nicholson

John Charles Nicholson, 71, of Lynchburg, entered the church triumphant on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was the husband of Betty Nicholson of Lynchburg.

John was born in Washington, D.C. being the youngest son of the late Robert and Mary Nicholson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Nicholson of Annapolis, Md. His surviving sister is Joanne Schmidt of Colorado.

He is survived by his wife and his children, John Nicholson Jr., and Cathleen Key. He is also survived by four grandchildren, John, Lena, John III and Zella, who were the light of his life.

John was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was retired from the Federal Government; Natural Resources, Conservation Services.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7336 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg VA, 24502.

Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private service. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.