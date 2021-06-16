Menu
John Douglas Chenault
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
John Douglas Chenault

John Douglas Chenault, 70, of Horseshoe Road, died on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Babcock Manor.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 8, 1951, he was a son of the late Carrie Goin Chenault and Dooley Chenault. He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church and was an electrician having worked for Ranson Electric and Southern Air.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Joan Wright Chenault; nephews, Roger Irvin, Chip Irvin, Jeff Chenault, and Brad Chenault; nieces, Angie Mann Childress, Linda Catron, Lisa Irvin, Sharon Ramsey, Tammy Trent, Jamie Makepeace, and Brandy Chenault; and aunts, Barbara Justus and husband, Billy and Evelyn Mayberry and husband, Ed. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis W. Chenault, Charles Irvin, and Paul Irvin and a sister, Marilyn I. Mann.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Bob Phillips. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and at other times at the residence.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 and designate for Care Teams.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didnt know about john until now such a nice man my condolences to the family. May you RIP John
Carolyn Baldwin
Friend
July 25, 2021
What a terrific guy who will be missed by many. May the memories that Johnny leaves behind, consoles, and helps heal your family. Please accept our condolences.
J.D. & Pam Rothgeb
July 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. He was such a nice guy. So full of character and just an all around sweet soul. Prayers to the family.
CRISTY GILLIAM
Acquaintance
June 21, 2021
Joan, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. John was such a sweet and kind person .He will surely be missed. God bless you and take care of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
June 17, 2021
Joan I am so sorry to hear about John's passing. He was such a kind man and I always enjoyed his visits with dad when I was a kid. Praying for comfort and peace for you in the coming days.
Dawn Garrett
Friend
June 17, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Keeping you in my prayers
Deborah Knight
Classmate
June 17, 2021
Joan we are sorry to hear about John passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Chrystal Page and Nancy Harris
Friend
June 16, 2021
Joan, so sorry to hear about Johnny. Lawrence has a lot of fond memories of working with Johnny at Brinkley Electric. Keeping you in our prayers.
Lawrence & Eleanor Johnson
June 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Richard & Linda Seay
Friend
June 16, 2021
Joan , we are sorry for your loss of Johnny. May God comfort and give you strength during this time and days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Walter and “Sissy “ Thompson
Friend
June 15, 2021
Joan & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of John's passing. He is now with God and not in pain anymore. John was such a good Christian man who was always willing to help people in need. Every time you met John he always had a sweet smile on his face. We will all miss him a lot at church. May your fond memories of him help comfort you in the diffiult days ahead. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you.
Dillard & Margie
Dillard & Margie Franklin
June 15, 2021
Joan, We are so sorry for the loss of John. He was a great Christian friend and he was a good man. It breaks our hearts that he passed while we are out of town, but just know that we are praying for you for strength in the days ahead.And what's more important, John is with his Lord and Savior and not in pain. We love you and will see you soon.
Mary Ellen and Larry Foster
Friend
June 15, 2021
Joan, I'm truly sorry to hear about Johnny, if you ever need anything please let me know
Geneva Gobble
Family
June 15, 2021
Sorry to hear this. I went to school with John. Prayers for the family.
James Mann
Classmate
June 15, 2021
Joan,and family I'm so sorry for your loss, Johnny was always a kind and thoughtful man who always had a sweet smile. My prayers and condolences during this sad time. God bless you all.
Patricia Harden
Friend
June 15, 2021
Joan and family. We are so sad to hear about about Johnny. We only learned Sunday that he was in Babcock Manor. Prayers and deepest sympathy.

James and Carla Torrence
Carla Torrence
Friend
June 15, 2021
Joan, My sincere condolences to you at your loss of John. It's hard losing a spouse, but keeping those wonderful memories close to your heart, will help ease the pain. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Carolyn Richardson
June 15, 2021
Joan: John surely was a fine and gentle man and we feel blessed to know you both. We both keep you in prayer for strength in the days ahead. Fred and Bonnie Toth
Bonnie Toth
Friend
June 15, 2021
Joan,
So sorry for your loss of John he will truly be missed. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
June 15, 2021
