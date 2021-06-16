John Douglas Chenault
John Douglas Chenault, 70, of Horseshoe Road, died on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Babcock Manor.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 8, 1951, he was a son of the late Carrie Goin Chenault and Dooley Chenault. He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church and was an electrician having worked for Ranson Electric and Southern Air.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Joan Wright Chenault; nephews, Roger Irvin, Chip Irvin, Jeff Chenault, and Brad Chenault; nieces, Angie Mann Childress, Linda Catron, Lisa Irvin, Sharon Ramsey, Tammy Trent, Jamie Makepeace, and Brandy Chenault; and aunts, Barbara Justus and husband, Billy and Evelyn Mayberry and husband, Ed. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis W. Chenault, Charles Irvin, and Paul Irvin and a sister, Marilyn I. Mann.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Bob Phillips. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and at other times at the residence.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 and designate for Care Teams.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.