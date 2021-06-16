Joan & Family,

We are so sorry to hear of John's passing. He is now with God and not in pain anymore. John was such a good Christian man who was always willing to help people in need. Every time you met John he always had a sweet smile on his face. We will all miss him a lot at church. May your fond memories of him help comfort you in the diffiult days ahead. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you.

Dillard & Margie



Dillard & Margie Franklin June 15, 2021