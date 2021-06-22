Menu
John Matthew Collins
1945 - 2021
John Matthew Collins

March 30, 1945 - June 18, 2021

John Matthew Collins, 76, of Madison Heights, Virginia, passed away on June 18, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Mariko Collins for 55 years, whom he met while serving abroad in the U.S. Air Force. After his service, he worked for Beckman Instruments and retired in 1991.

John is survived by his children, Brian Collins of Everett, Wash., Dawn Bray of Dallas, Texas, and Paul Collins of Madison Heights, Va. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Geiselman of Md. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lawrence Collins and Anastasia Collins and one sister, Regina Walpole.

Driskill Funeral Chapel is caring for and assisting the family.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, Va.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry to hear about the loss of your father. I don´t know if you remember me but we knew each other in high school. I too lost my father this year and while I´m where of the pain in Asheville. Please except my sincere condolences.
Paul Nadell
Friend
June 26, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of John a good friend and neighbor. Please accept my Heartfelt Condolences for your Family´s loss. He will be deeply missed but not forgotten.
Anthony Moshonas
Friend
June 22, 2021
