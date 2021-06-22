John Matthew CollinsMarch 30, 1945 - June 18, 2021John Matthew Collins, 76, of Madison Heights, Virginia, passed away on June 18, 2021, at his residence. He was the husband of Mariko Collins for 55 years, whom he met while serving abroad in the U.S. Air Force. After his service, he worked for Beckman Instruments and retired in 1991.John is survived by his children, Brian Collins of Everett, Wash., Dawn Bray of Dallas, Texas, and Paul Collins of Madison Heights, Va. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Geiselman of Md. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lawrence Collins and Anastasia Collins and one sister, Regina Walpole.Driskill Funeral Chapel is caring for and assisting the family.Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, Va.