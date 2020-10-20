Menu
John D. Burkart
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1937
DIED
October 16, 2020
John D. Burkart

John Dominic Burkart, 82, of Mud Street, Concord, died Friday, October 16, 2020. He was the husband of Norma Jean Honeycutt Burkart.

Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on December 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Otilla Rosemarie Maurer and Samuel G. Burkart.

He was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church. John was a member of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War. He was a life member of DAV in Gloucester, Va.

John was a retired Gloucester Animal Control Officer and K-9 Trainer. He leaves behind his much-loved K-9 companions, Sadie and Rascal.

Per John's wishes there will be no memorial service at this time.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider New Bethel UMC, c/o Larry Carwile, 75 Fitch Haven Dr., Concord, VA 24538.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
