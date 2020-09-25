Rev. John Donald Ragland
The Reverend John Donald Ragland, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pastor, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
John was raised by his loving grandparents, Herbert and Mary Morcom in Madison Heights. He was greatly influenced by friends at Madison Heights Baptist Church growing up and there received his calling into the pastorate. He was later honored to serve there as interim pastor.
John graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1955. After serving in the Marines, he went on to attend Bluefield College, Lynchburg College, and Southeastern Baptist Seminary.
John's life was one of service. He served his country in the Marines and as Naval Chaplain during the Vietnam War. He served God and many churches in Virginia and North Carolina as pastor, retiring from Hull's Memorial Baptist Church in Falmouth, Va. He also found great joy in serving as a relief Chaplain at Centra Health.
John had a great love for people and was known for his joke telling and funny sense of humor. He loved playing golf and was proud of his two holes in one. He was a devoted husband to Loretta and a beloved father, grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald M. Ragland; his parents, George and Muriel Ragland; three brothers, George Ragland Jr., Charles Ragland and Wayne Ragland; and two sisters, Betty Hall and Mary Walton.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta Ragland; his daughter, Teresa R. Murdock and husband, Mark of Forest; three grandchildren, Justin Murdock (Julie), Leann Ragland, and Kara Harrison (Joshua); and eight great- grandchildren; and his former daughter-in-law, Laura Ragland Pontbriand.
A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Todd Blake officiating.

Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors by the US Marine Corps.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Masks are required by all in attendance.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Madison Heights Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society

