John William Donaldson
John William Donaldson, 80, of 275 Clearview Circle, Rustburg, Va. died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Pauline Marie Donaldson.
He was born March 21, 1941 in Gillespie, Ill., a son of the late William G. Donaldson and Gertrude Ella Keel Donaldson. He was retired Professor at Liberty University.
He is survived by one son, John Donaldson II and his wife, Jennifer of Apex, N.C.; one daughter, Dawn Cowart and her husband, Steven of Chattanooga, Tenn.; one sister, Sharon Davis and her husband, Larry of Rochelle, Ill.; and five grandchildren, Jessica, Marissa, Jill, Caleb and Isabel.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Donaldson.
A private family burial occurred in the rural Lynchburg area.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Yellow Branch Baptist Church, Rustburg, Va.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.