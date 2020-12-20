John Thomas "JT" Evans Jr.
John Thomas "JT", Evans Jr., 89, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ruth Brown Evans.
John was born on September 28, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the late John Thomas Evans Sr. and the late Pearl Heard Wilkinson Evans.
John graduated from Texas Military Institute in 1949. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1949-1953. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, he graduated from Washington & Lee University in 1957. While at W&L, John met the love of his life Ruth Merle Brown and they were married in June of 1957. John retired from Rubatex Corp. in Bedford, Va., after working there from 1963-1992.
Survived by his two sons, Craig Beresford Evans of Richmond, and Jeffrey Cromwell Evans and wife, Sharee Goldenberg Evans, of Lynchburg. Also survived by two grandchildren, Cole Evans of Richmond, and Erin Iva Coates of Lynchburg. John particularly loved his extended family, which included Donna Goldenberg and Daniele Mason.
He was a devoted member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg. He considered all who attended Westminster to be part of his family, as well, and he eagerly anticipated fellowship and worship each Sunday.
We are grateful to the Rev. Kristie M. Miles for her love and support to John and our family. We are also grateful for Meals on Wheels as they provided food and fellowship.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1022 Floyd St. Lynchburg, VA 24501.
