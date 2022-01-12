John Wyndol Ewers Sr.On January 9, 2022, John Wyndol Ewers Sr. passed away at the age of 85. Wyndol suffered from Vascular Dementia which robbed him of many years of joy with family and friends.He was married to Phyllis Crews Ewers for 64 years. Wyndol served 10 years with the Virginia Army National Guard before working for Flowers Bakery for 40 years. After retirement he transported cars for Royal Chevrolet and Pinkerton. He loved to fish, play golf, plant gardens and flowers (especially rose bushes). He also enjoyed going to the beach and camping.Wyndol was the son of John and Juanita Ewers. He was preceded in death by brothers, Arnold, Lynwood, and Merwyn; sister, Connie; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Loretta.He is survived by his children, John Ewers Jr. (Joy), James Ewers (Candy), and Theresa Floyd (Tony); daughter-in-law, Lisa Hall (Ronnie); brother-in-law, Wilson Garrett; sister-in-law, Joyce Ewers; dear friend, Frank Allen; grandchildren, Jennifer Salonia (Shawn), Kristie Thilking (Bryan), John Ewers (May), and Jake Ewers; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Oliver, Benjamin Thilking, Phoebe, Zoe, and Evie Ewers; step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A great-grandbaby is expected in April that he will not get to see.Wyndol was a member of Madison Heights Christina Church where he served as Emeritus Deacon. He also visited Jehovah Witness Hall in Amherst, Va.The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for all the love and care given. Especially from Kim, Olinca, Andrew, Dr. Betz, and Dr. Larkin.Thanks to BMS for honoring him with a flag for his service with the Army National Guard.Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Madison Heights Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.You can remember him by his famous departure saying "I'm glad you got to see me."Donations can be made to The Amherst Camp - The Gideons International, P.O. Box 34, Monroe, VA 24574.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, Va., 540-586-7360.