John Thomas Goin Sr.
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
John Thomas Goin Sr.

John Thomas Goin Jr., 77, of Concord, died at Lynchburg General Hospital on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra Saunders Goin for 56 years.

Born on November 10, 1944, in Lynchburg Va, he was the son of the late John Thomas Goin and Margaret Maxwell Goin Mann.

After 48 years, John retired as a manager from Flowserve formally Limitorque. He attended Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Goin Alvis (Rusty) of Concord; two grandchildren, Morgan Watson (Jacob) of Spout Spring, and Madison Grace Alvis of Charlottesville; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Joy Watson, and was anticipating the arrival of a great-grandson, Levi Russell Watson.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Goin Almond.

A burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorials please consider Concord Rescue Squad P.O. Box 48 Concord, VA 24538 and Concord Fire Department P.O. Box 26 Concord, VA 24538.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting robinsonfuneral.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Lynchburg Alumni Association expresses our sincere condolences to the family.
Lynchburg Alumni Association
January 24, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. He was my supervisor at Limitorque/Flowserve for a number of years. My family will pray for your family. God Bless You.
Maddie Pritchett
Coworker
January 11, 2022
My heart and prayers are with you and your family.
Ken Franklin Jr
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. John was a quite man but he would always give me a smile every time I saw him. Praying for you and your family. Being your neighbor across the street for years he will be missed.
Danielle & Lucas Sheffey
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sandra & Family,
We are sorry to hear about the loss of John.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.
Shelby & Allen Litchford
January 9, 2022
Dear Sandra and Family, I am sorry to hear about your dear John. He was a good man and loved God - honest, reliable and hard working. I knew John at Limitorque (1975 - 1995). May you be comforted by fond memories and the love he had for all of you.
MIKE ROONEY
Coworker
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you.
Tricia Davidson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Our sincerest condolences to Sandra, Stephanie and the whole family. With love, Ann & Tom
Ann W Farris
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so so sorry for your loss. It´s hard to lose a loved one, no matter how old you are (as a child, we are never prepared). I have fond memories of Mr. Goin when I came over to have a play date with Stephanie or work on a project. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Beth Goodwin Colling
January 9, 2022
Dear Sandra, Stephanie and family, we are so sorry to learn of John’s passing. We are heartbroken for you all. Prayers for your strength, peace, and comfort at this sad time. Love, Sharon Barringer
Sharon Barringer
Friend
January 9, 2022
Sandra, We are so saddened by your loss! John was such a kind & pleasant person. His smile came so easy, when he met others. So happy that he was able to enjoy grandchildren & great-grands. Thinking of you and your dear family. Love, Dawn
Dawn & Barry Arrington
Friend
January 9, 2022
Faithful disciple of Christ. Trusted friend.
Dan Dibble
January 8, 2022
Sandra, Stephanie, Rusty and family,
Richard and I were so sorry to hear about John. We always enjoyed our conversations regarding our families. He will be missed. You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Richard and Kathy Jones
Friend
January 8, 2022
Stephanie & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. I know he will be missed by all who knew him. Our daughter, Kimberly Franklin, was one of your students and adored you. May God comfort you and your family in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Kimberly (Franklin) Coleman & Family
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results