John Thomas Goin Sr.
John Thomas Goin Jr., 77, of Concord, died at Lynchburg General Hospital on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra Saunders Goin for 56 years.
Born on November 10, 1944, in Lynchburg Va, he was the son of the late John Thomas Goin and Margaret Maxwell Goin Mann.
After 48 years, John retired as a manager from Flowserve formally Limitorque. He attended Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Goin Alvis (Rusty) of Concord; two grandchildren, Morgan Watson (Jacob) of Spout Spring, and Madison Grace Alvis of Charlottesville; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Joy Watson, and was anticipating the arrival of a great-grandson, Levi Russell Watson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Goin Almond.
A burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorials please consider Concord Rescue Squad P.O. Box 48 Concord, VA 24538 and Concord Fire Department P.O. Box 26 Concord, VA 24538.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.