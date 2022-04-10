John W. Hagedorn
March 17, 1937 - April 5, 2022
John W. Hagedorn, 85, of Forest, Va. (formerly Midland Park, N.J.) entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was a retiree of Bell Atlantic, New Jersey, where he worked for 33 years before retiring in 1988.
His love of music was shared singing and playing in bluegrass bands, recording a variety of music, singing in his church and always a part of family gatherings.
He was an avid fisherman. When not fishing, playing music, or building something you might find he and Karen motor touring the country.
He leaves behind his wife, Karen; sons, John J. Hagedorn (Terry) of Malaysia, Richard A. Hagedorn of Hewitt, N.J.; stepdaughter, Michele Franklin (Justin) of Atlanta, Ga.; stepson, Russell (Todd) Claus (Andrea) of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters, Helen (Robert) Buwalda of Midlothian, Va., Linda (William) Hermann of Weeki Wachee, Fla. and brother, Richard (Donna) Hagedorn of Tyler, Texas; nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Dora Hagedorn and brother, Herman (Dorothy) Hagedorn.
As the Heavenly Gates were opening, he sang this last earthly song:
Just As I Am, Ooh Lamb of God, I come, Ooh Lamb of God I come.
In remembrance, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 10, 2022.