Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Hagedorn
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Clarksville
703 Virginia Avenue
Clarksville, VA
John W. Hagedorn

March 17, 1937 - April 5, 2022

John W. Hagedorn, 85, of Forest, Va. (formerly Midland Park, N.J.) entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

He was a retiree of Bell Atlantic, New Jersey, where he worked for 33 years before retiring in 1988.

His love of music was shared singing and playing in bluegrass bands, recording a variety of music, singing in his church and always a part of family gatherings.

He was an avid fisherman. When not fishing, playing music, or building something you might find he and Karen motor touring the country.

He leaves behind his wife, Karen; sons, John J. Hagedorn (Terry) of Malaysia, Richard A. Hagedorn of Hewitt, N.J.; stepdaughter, Michele Franklin (Justin) of Atlanta, Ga.; stepson, Russell (Todd) Claus (Andrea) of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters, Helen (Robert) Buwalda of Midlothian, Va., Linda (William) Hermann of Weeki Wachee, Fla. and brother, Richard (Donna) Hagedorn of Tyler, Texas; nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Dora Hagedorn and brother, Herman (Dorothy) Hagedorn.

As the Heavenly Gates were opening, he sang this last earthly song:

Just As I Am, Ooh Lamb of God, I come, Ooh Lamb of God I come.

In remembrance, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.

Cremation Society of Virginia

703 Virginia Ave.

Clarksville, VA 23227
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Clarksville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Clarksville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.