John Wilson HallAugust 15, 1943 - March 20, 2021Mr. John Wilson Hall, age 77, of Gladys, passed away on March 20, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Woodrow Wilson Hall and Mrs. Mattie Mitchell Hall.He is survived by six children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rebecca Lambert of Gladys, Phyllis Hale (Tyke) of Concord, and Anita Johnson (Elvis) of Gladys; and a host of other relatives and friends.A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528