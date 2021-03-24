Menu
John Wilson Hall
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
John Wilson Hall

August 15, 1943 - March 20, 2021

Mr. John Wilson Hall, age 77, of Gladys, passed away on March 20, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Woodrow Wilson Hall and Mrs. Mattie Mitchell Hall.

He is survived by six children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rebecca Lambert of Gladys, Phyllis Hale (Tyke) of Concord, and Anita Johnson (Elvis) of Gladys; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m going to miss you so much
edward feeser
March 26, 2021
Pop you Left your mark in this world! I will Cherish the memories, and never forget.
James Feeser
March 25, 2021
