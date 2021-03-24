John Wilson Hall
August 15, 1943 - March 20, 2021
Mr. John Wilson Hall, age 77, of Gladys, passed away on March 20, 2021, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Woodrow Wilson Hall and Mrs. Mattie Mitchell Hall.
He is survived by six children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rebecca Lambert of Gladys, Phyllis Hale (Tyke) of Concord, and Anita Johnson (Elvis) of Gladys; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.