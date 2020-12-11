Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Sorry to hear the news on Sonny. I worked with him at the garage. We spent a lot of time discussing boxing , basketball and his beloved cowboys. More recently I reconnected with him as he occasionally came in where I work. So sorry to hear the news. I will miss him.
Stuart Porter
December 17, 2020
I had lost touch with John over the years since we graduated from Brookville. But over the last year or two, I had seen and talk to him often at County Line Cafe. He was there many times when we went, and we always enjoyed talking with him, remembering old times. John never met a stranger and I was sad to read about his passing. Prayers to the family and close friends.
Larry Lewis
Classmate
December 17, 2020
Deepest sympathies go out to Sonny's family. We were so sorry to hear of his passing. Sonny and I met last year and became quick friends. After my mother's passing, Sonny would always ask "how's dad doing" and always had a kind word for us when we saw him. I hope he has met my mother and they are watching over us from above.
Vickie Turner
December 14, 2020
I am so sadden to hear of the passing of my cousin, Sonny Hicks. I will always remember our time singing together on the Mount Moriah Youth Choir back in the day. It was always a joy to see him.
He was a great friend.
James Mason
December 14, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Sonnys passing. Sonny and I work together for many years at TEVA before he retired. We used to talk of the good old days. Sonny you were a good guy. You will be missed.
Marty Bettez
December 13, 2020
John was my friend. I met him while visiting another long time friend years ago. Each time I saw him was entertaining. He and I loved our red sports cars. (Mine long gone). The news was unsettling to me however I wouldn't want to have him remain in pain. His smile was infectious. I think everyone who met him loved him. My deepest condolences Ms. Blanchard. Sonny was a good man who's going to be missed by a lot of people.
Lynda McCray
December 12, 2020
Was sadden to hear that Sonny had entered into eternal rest. I knew Sonny over 60 years. Prayers and condolences to the family
John (Johnny) Austin
December 12, 2020
Worked with Son man at teva, many laughs, talking about the Oldies and cars, rip Son man, your friend Jerry ( Oldies) Jones
jerry jones
December 12, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends. My best memories of TEVA were spent laughing and working smarter not harder with old Sonny. He will be missed greatly.
Sakeena Hudson
December 12, 2020
Our Prayers and condolences go out to the family. Sonny was a true friend for many years. We both were fans, and continued to be fans of the Dallas Cowboys. R.I.P. Brother Sonny.
Warren C. Moore and Family.
December 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Hicks family. Sonny had a smile that could make you feel better on a cloudy day. RIP my friend.
Sabrina Lewis
December 12, 2020
Our condolences, go out to the family. Sonny and I worked together at Rockten for many years. Love you rest in peace.
Carl and Brenda Lewis & Family
December 12, 2020
We are praying for you all
Russell Royal and family
December 11, 2020
Sonny an I worked together at B&W. We had some good times while their. Great person I know he will be true missed by his family and friends. R.I.P
John W Jobe
December 11, 2020
Sonny was a dear friend to me for 20 years. He was the kindest, loving man. He was considered family to us and mu son called him uncle Sonny. He's been in our lives and our hearts for many years. It is with sadness that my son and I have to say goodbye to my dear friend. He will be dearly missed but always remembered and loved. God took this angel, so now my dear friend, you spread your wings and fly high.
Sheila Denton
December 11, 2020
Going miss sweet Sonny coming by my store every evening. His smile was contagious, and his stories were hilarious. He was my favorite customer! Fly high Sonny. Prayers to the family.
Jenni Olivas (Carpenter's Market)
December 11, 2020
Rest In Paradise Sonny you will truly be missed and loved l was thinking all the happy time when you use to come to my granddaddy´s house and just sit and talk, laugh and it was so contagious I wouldn´t change any of my memories or you.#FlyHigh
Andrea Wright
December 11, 2020
Sonny was one of the "Kindest and Sweetest" person the I have every met. I will definitely will miss my friend. RIP.
Jacqueline Wesley Davis
December 11, 2020
Condolences to The family of John"Sonny" Hicks from the Oulds Family in Evington. Sonny was a real friend to our family.
Hugh Oulds
December 11, 2020
So sad to hear of Sonny's passing. He was definitely one of a kind. Prayer for his family RIP Sonny
Sharlene Souders
December 11, 2020
Our condolences go out to the family May God bless you in these hours of precious loving memories Sonny was a wonderful loving person He was love by us unconditionally always with a listening ear and gentle words of wisdom Sonny will greatly missed you as a godfather to my son
Franklin Nash Jr and mom Elaine
December 11, 2020
It was so sad to hear of Sonny´s passing. Worked with him at Barr Labs for many years and we always talked about Chevy cars. He was a really good guy. Prayers go out to his family and friends. RIP my friend
Scottie Birch
December 11, 2020
Sorry to here of Sonny's passing. We met in the 60's. I pumped his gas at the Texaco on Waterlick /Timberlake road. Later we worked together at Adam's Motor company. I went with Sonny to purchase that orange Camaro he owned for so long. He always treated me like family.
Kenneth Harris
December 11, 2020
My prayers out to the FAMILY
Linwood Harris
December 11, 2020
I met Sonny while working at Barr Labs and we became good friends. He was like a big brother to me and even after we left Barr Labs we stayed in touch with each other. We cared about one another and I will truly miss him. My prayers go out to his family and please let me know if I can help ya'll.
Mark Branch
December 11, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Sonny's passing. He and I worked together for many years and Barr Labs in the Packaging Department. He was a good man and great friend who I was honored to know and learn from. He will be greatly missed and my prayers are with his children and family at this difficult time.
Linda Cooper
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear that sonny had passed . I worked with sonny at teva for many years and he was truly a dear and close friend .he will truly be missed.