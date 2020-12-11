Sonny was a dear friend to me for 20 years. He was the kindest, loving man. He was considered family to us and mu son called him uncle Sonny. He's been in our lives and our hearts for many years. It is with sadness that my son and I have to say goodbye to my dear friend. He will be dearly missed but always remembered and loved. God took this angel, so now my dear friend, you spread your wings and fly high.

Sheila Denton December 11, 2020