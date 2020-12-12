John Hicks Jr.John W. Hicks Jr. "Sonny", departed this life December 8, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.He was born on January 26, 1950, in Lynchburg, to the late John W. and Annie B. Hicks. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Blanchard.He was educated in the Campbell County Public school system. He graduated from Brookville High School in 1968 and late retired from TEVA in 2011.He joined St. John Baptist Church in Forest at an early age and later joined Mount. Moriah Baptist Church in Evington. He had a great passion for music, cars, basketball, NASCAR racing and the Dallas Cowboys.He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, John Cameron Hicks (Hendi), and Adriane Blanchard (Lamar); grandchildren, Aiyana, Ailani, Braneah, Zyair and A'kirah Blanchard; his sisters, Frances Burks(Owen) of Lynchburg; one niece, Katrina Everette-Bennett of Upper Marlboro, Md.; long time partner and mother of his kids, Evora Jean Blanchard, and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. today, December 12, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home.Community Funeral Home directing