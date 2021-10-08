Menu
John Christopher "Chris" Horn
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
John Christopher "Chris" Horn

John Christopher "Chris" Horn, 47, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born in Rustburg, Va., on August 17, 1974, a son of Gail Bruffy and husband Ernie and the late John Charles Horn Jr.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his wife, Donna Creasy Horn; children, Ryan Horn and wife, Kaitlin, Blake Horn, Emma Horn, Crystal Falls, and Carrie Falls; two sisters, Lori Webb and husband, Mike, and Lisa Moore and husband, Tommy; and five grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel with the Rev. Rick Magee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Peaks Church Community Cemetery.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Oct
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Peaks Church Community Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori and family I'm so very sorry to hear of your brother's loss. Just heard tonight about it. Sorry I can't make graveside. Prayers and hugs
Debbie Mccormick
October 8, 2021
We are so sorry to read of the death of Chris and will keep the family in our prayers. We haven't see you two in ages and would love to see you. Call us 434-847-7147.
Patsy and Junior Bruffy
October 8, 2021
Ryan and Family I am so sorry to hear about Chris passing away. I always thought alot of Chris and your family. You all will have a special place in my heart. Love and prayers. Daisy Hill Lynchburg
Daisy Hill
October 8, 2021
I am so sorry. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Ruby Davis
Friend
October 8, 2021
