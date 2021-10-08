John Christopher "Chris" HornJohn Christopher "Chris" Horn, 47, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born in Rustburg, Va., on August 17, 1974, a son of Gail Bruffy and husband Ernie and the late John Charles Horn Jr.In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his wife, Donna Creasy Horn; children, Ryan Horn and wife, Kaitlin, Blake Horn, Emma Horn, Crystal Falls, and Carrie Falls; two sisters, Lori Webb and husband, Mike, and Lisa Moore and husband, Tommy; and five grandchildren.A funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel with the Rev. Rick Magee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Peaks Church Community Cemetery.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.