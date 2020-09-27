Dr. Magri,

You were the best doctor I have ever had. Your staff was so wonderful, a reflection of you. You were all so wonderful when my beloved husband Ben died tragically a few months ago. I was heartbroken and surprised to hear of your passing. I was just ready to go in for my monthly appointment when I saw the article on the internet. May God be with your family and significant other.

Sincerely,

Sharon L. Valentino-Miller

