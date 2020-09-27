John James Magri IV MD
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of John James Magri IV announces his passing from this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Melbourne Beach, Florida, at the age of 59 years.
John or "Jim", as he was known to many, was born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 9, 1961, first child of John and Betty Magri.
He was predeceased by his mother. His father, John J. Magri III; and his children, Jenna and Jack Magri are his immediate survivors. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters and their spouses, Teresa Keith (Fred) and Lisa Schneider (Dan), and seven nieces and nephews. Surviving partner and friend, Tracy Adams, with his faithful Boxer "Beau" also grieve the loss of their companion in life. We pray that the angels may guide Jim Magri-father, son, brother, uncle, and friend- to Our Heavenly Father and bring him to the place of eternal rest.
Always full of life with an irreplaceable charm, Jim was a 1980 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and a 1984 graduate of UVA School of Engineering. In a desire to serve others, he entered the VCU School of Medicine in 1989 and became a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Receiving his medical degree in 1993, he then entered a general surgery residency at Wright-Patterson AFB. Following this residency, he served as a physician at Patrick AFB in Cocoa Beach, Fla. eventually making Melbourne Beach, Fla. his home. In 2008, he opened the Eau Gallie Medical Clinic where he served many in the community with his personal approach to patient care. Wanting to help those struggling with addictions, he was on staff at Circles of Care, Inc. in Melbourne, Fla. Both of these communities mourn deeply the loss of their beloved Dr. Magri who will be remembered as always giving to those in need before himself.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home at 220 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg, Va. Immediately afterwards, we will proceed to the Virginia Memorial Park where he will be buried next to his mother.
Memorial Donations may be directed to Circles of Care, Inc., Attn: Sandra Sinclair, 400 E. Sheridan Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901. All gifts will support the substance abuse treatment program there.
