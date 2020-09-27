Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John James Magri M.D. IV
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
John James Magri IV MD

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of John James Magri IV announces his passing from this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Melbourne Beach, Florida, at the age of 59 years.

John or "Jim", as he was known to many, was born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 9, 1961, first child of John and Betty Magri.

He was predeceased by his mother. His father, John J. Magri III; and his children, Jenna and Jack Magri are his immediate survivors. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters and their spouses, Teresa Keith (Fred) and Lisa Schneider (Dan), and seven nieces and nephews. Surviving partner and friend, Tracy Adams, with his faithful Boxer "Beau" also grieve the loss of their companion in life. We pray that the angels may guide Jim Magri-father, son, brother, uncle, and friend- to Our Heavenly Father and bring him to the place of eternal rest.

Always full of life with an irreplaceable charm, Jim was a 1980 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and a 1984 graduate of UVA School of Engineering. In a desire to serve others, he entered the VCU School of Medicine in 1989 and became a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Receiving his medical degree in 1993, he then entered a general surgery residency at Wright-Patterson AFB. Following this residency, he served as a physician at Patrick AFB in Cocoa Beach, Fla. eventually making Melbourne Beach, Fla. his home. In 2008, he opened the Eau Gallie Medical Clinic where he served many in the community with his personal approach to patient care. Wanting to help those struggling with addictions, he was on staff at Circles of Care, Inc. in Melbourne, Fla. Both of these communities mourn deeply the loss of their beloved Dr. Magri who will be remembered as always giving to those in need before himself.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home at 220 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg, Va. Immediately afterwards, we will proceed to the Virginia Memorial Park where he will be buried next to his mother.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Circles of Care, Inc., Attn: Sandra Sinclair, 400 E. Sheridan Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901. All gifts will support the substance abuse treatment program there.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Oct
3
Burial
Virginia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Dr. Magri,
You were the best doctor I have ever had. Your staff was so wonderful, a reflection of you. You were all so wonderful when my beloved husband Ben died tragically a few months ago. I was heartbroken and surprised to hear of your passing. I was just ready to go in for my monthly appointment when I saw the article on the internet. May God be with your family and significant other.
Sincerely,
Sharon L. Valentino-Miller
Sharon Valentino-Miller
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
Dr. Magri, our harts are sadden and heavy to hear that you are no longer with us. May God surround your family during this difficult time. We know you are now an angel. May you truly Rest In Peace.
Mary & Ralph Golson
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
Dr. Magri, our hearts ache with your departure. The only doctor that knew his patients by first name bases. God has gained an angel to continue watch over us. What a great humanitarian. Such a great loss to our community. May you Rest In Peace. Godspeed.
Our most sincere condolences to the family. May God give you comfort and peace during these difficult times.
Jessica & Scott Girgenti
Jessica Girgenti
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dr. Magri. Too soon gone. Thanks for your service to so many people and a clinic reminiscent of simpler times. It is a great sorrow. I am very pleased to have worked with you. My heart is heavy at your loss. With great respect at your service to so many. Ann Giganti
Ann Giganti
Coworker
September 22, 2020