John H. Lewis
1931 - 2022
John H. Lewis

John H. Lewis, son of Carl and Louise Lewis was born in Glasgow, Va., on December 8, 1931. John passed away on April 3, 2022. He was married to Betty Bush Lewis for over 70 years.

He was retired from Burlington Industries as a truck driver. He was also a member of Randolph Memorial Church where he proudly served as an usher.

John was preceded in death by a son, Danny Lee; grandson, Timmy Lewis; brother, Carl Jr.; and sisters, Jane and Brenda.

Along with his wife, he is survived by five children, Jimmy (Susan), Steve (Rosie), Chris (Vicky), Karen (Ben), and Darlene (Robert); 13 grandchildren, John, Sasha, Mary Elizabeth, Kristie, Ashley, Heather, Ricky, Josh, Jamie, Jeff, Skyler, Sydney, and Ethan; 24 great-grandchildren, too many to name but very well loved, three of which are newborns.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights with Pastor Derik Hamby officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in memory of John.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 7, 2022.
