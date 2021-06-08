Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Poage MacLeod
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Funeral Home Park Avenue
1336 Park Ave
Lynchburg, VA
John Poague MacLeod

Renowned Virginia artist and medaled athlete John Poague MacLeod passed away on May 25, 2021. This Lynchburg son, VMI alumnus, and Army veteran was predeceased by his parents, Charles Campbell MacLeod Jr. and Margaretta Carper MacLeod.

John is survived by his son, Christopher Scott MacLeod; his daughter-in-law, Vanessa; and grandchildren, Phoenix and Sofia.

No formal services are scheduled.

Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the MacLeod family (845-4521).

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Funeral Home Park Avenue
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Funeral Home Park Avenue.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Uncle Johnny, I believe that you now are finding the peace that you needed in your life. I will always remember our happy times when I was younger and cherish your beautiful gift as an artist. Until we meet again...
Meg Haines Galanty
Family
June 13, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. MacLeod. I had the chance to meet him recently and he was a lovely man. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Dorothy Thomas
June 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lida taylor
Friend
June 8, 2021
The world will be a little less colorful without you Mr. MacCloud. Wood ducks and schooners will never be painted again in such magnificent detail. We will miss your visits and the ebullient stories you would tell. May you paint heaven's landscapes and run heaven's vistas without impediment. God bless, and you will be missed.
Friends at The UPS Store
Work
June 8, 2021
It was a pleasure to have known & attended school with John. Rest in peace "Foot".
Arthur Mike Garrison
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results