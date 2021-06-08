John Poague MacLeod
Renowned Virginia artist and medaled athlete John Poague MacLeod passed away on May 25, 2021. This Lynchburg son, VMI alumnus, and Army veteran was predeceased by his parents, Charles Campbell MacLeod Jr. and Margaretta Carper MacLeod.
John is survived by his son, Christopher Scott MacLeod; his daughter-in-law, Vanessa; and grandchildren, Phoenix and Sofia.
No formal services are scheduled.
Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the MacLeod family (845-4521).
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.