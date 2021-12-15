Menu
John Earl Matheson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
John Earl Matheson Jr.

John Earl Matheson Jr., 75, of Lynchburg, Virginia, began his eternal journey peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was the son of the late John Matheson Sr. and Dorothy Matheson. John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cindy Matheson.

John was born on October 6, 1946, in Billerica, Massachusetts. He attended school at Keith Academy, then received his Bachelor of Science in Physics at Lowell Technological Institute. He also received a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering at The Catholic University of America, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at The University of Virginia. John worked at Framatome for 33 years as an engineer and retired as Senior Vice President.

John enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, reading, the beach, Smith Mountain Lake, cooking and dedicating time to local charities. He served as President of the Board of Directors for Lynchburg Grows and Habitat for Humanity. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Lynchburg Area Food Council. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 42 years.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Sarah Mihalecz (husband, Michael Sr.), Chris Matheson, Patrick Matheson (wife, Catherine) and stepson Brandon Lowe; his grandchildren, Stella Matheson, Amelia Matheson and Michael Mihalecz, Jr.; his siblings: Dotti Fagan (husband, Bob), Jim Matheson (wife, Sandy) and Patti Pond (husband, Ed); and many loving friends in the community.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his former wife, Beatrice; his parents, John Sr. and Dorothy; and his brother, Dr. Thomas Matheson.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Salvador F. Añonuevo officiating with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lynchburg Grows, Miriam's House or Interfaith Outreach.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of John´s sudden passing. I hope you find comfort in the happy memories you shared.
Maureen Gonsalves
Family
December 21, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of John´s passing. I worked with John during the time I worked at Framatome. He was both a colleague and a friend, a first-rate engineer and great person. He will be missed.
David Mitchell
Work
December 20, 2021
Dear Patrick, Chris and Sarah, We are sorry to learn of your father's passing. Although we lost touch with you years ago when we moved to South Carolina when you were all young children, we have held you close to our hearts. Please know that we will continue to do so.
Mary-Michael, Bill, and Andrew Fajardo
Friend
December 18, 2021
John was one of the best and I know he is safe. My prayers to Cindy and family.
Bob Kibler
December 17, 2021
Cindy, I´m so sorry to hear about John´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you! Judy Frantz
Judy Frantz
December 16, 2021
Elizabeth Black
December 15, 2021
Cindy, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I have very fond memories of him from his time at Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity. He was a valued leader during his time on our Board, and continued to be a wonderful supporter. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Barbara Murrell
December 15, 2021
Cindy, I am so sorry to read where John has gone to be with his Heavenly Father. Faye and I thought a lot of John. We will pray for you and the family. God Bless be all of you and give you comfort and strength in the days to come.
Jim Cash
December 15, 2021
