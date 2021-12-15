John Earl Matheson Jr.
John Earl Matheson Jr., 75, of Lynchburg, Virginia, began his eternal journey peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was the son of the late John Matheson Sr. and Dorothy Matheson. John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cindy Matheson.
John was born on October 6, 1946, in Billerica, Massachusetts. He attended school at Keith Academy, then received his Bachelor of Science in Physics at Lowell Technological Institute. He also received a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering at The Catholic University of America, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at The University of Virginia. John worked at Framatome for 33 years as an engineer and retired as Senior Vice President.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, reading, the beach, Smith Mountain Lake, cooking and dedicating time to local charities. He served as President of the Board of Directors for Lynchburg Grows and Habitat for Humanity. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Lynchburg Area Food Council. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 42 years.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Sarah Mihalecz (husband, Michael Sr.), Chris Matheson, Patrick Matheson (wife, Catherine) and stepson Brandon Lowe; his grandchildren, Stella Matheson, Amelia Matheson and Michael Mihalecz, Jr.; his siblings: Dotti Fagan (husband, Bob), Jim Matheson (wife, Sandy) and Patti Pond (husband, Ed); and many loving friends in the community.
In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his former wife, Beatrice; his parents, John Sr. and Dorothy; and his brother, Dr. Thomas Matheson.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Salvador F. Añonuevo officiating with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lynchburg Grows, Miriam's House or Interfaith Outreach.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.