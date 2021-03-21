John David Mendez Sr.
March 29, 1950 - March 19, 2021
John David Mendez Sr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Margaret Mendez, his mother, Emmalee Mendez of Phoenix, Ariz.; his children, John David Jr., of Clearview, Pa., Zenobia Helsel of Paris, Texas, Alexander Mendez of Richmond, Va., Samantha Hawkins of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Joshua Williams of St. Petersburg, Fla. and nine grandchildren, who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father and brother. John was a retired Army veteran and was instrumental in establishing Gleaning for the World. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.