Dear Massie and Family: John was such a wonderful friend to us. People that did not know him did not realize what a sweet and compassionate man he was about everything!! He spoke of his family so often to us and was very proud of you guys! John provided us with a wealth of knowledge, sage advice and history on so many topics. His service in the U.S. Army in Vietnam was definitely to be revered. They don't make people like that anymore.... John, you will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace.

Steve and DaNeille April 10, 2021