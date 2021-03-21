Menu
John David Mendez Sr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
John David Mendez Sr.

March 29, 1950 - March 19, 2021

John David Mendez Sr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Margaret Mendez, his mother, Emmalee Mendez of Phoenix, Ariz.; his children, John David Jr., of Clearview, Pa., Zenobia Helsel of Paris, Texas, Alexander Mendez of Richmond, Va., Samantha Hawkins of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Joshua Williams of St. Petersburg, Fla. and nine grandchildren, who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father and brother. John was a retired Army veteran and was instrumental in establishing Gleaning for the World. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Massie and Family: John was such a wonderful friend to us. People that did not know him did not realize what a sweet and compassionate man he was about everything!! He spoke of his family so often to us and was very proud of you guys! John provided us with a wealth of knowledge, sage advice and history on so many topics. His service in the U.S. Army in Vietnam was definitely to be revered. They don't make people like that anymore.... John, you will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace.
Steve and DaNeille
April 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss Alex, Give Massie our love
Joe & Trudy Hack
March 22, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, we love you SAMANTHA AND FAMILY..
LOIS & ron DILLON, PORT ORANGE, FL
March 22, 2021
Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers...
Jean Turner, Tanya Scott and Jeremy Poe
March 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Massie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in the coming days. Miss not seeing you and your family. Would like to hear from you soon. Please give me a call @ 821-0016 . God Bless all of you.
Barbara Loving
March 21, 2021
So long John ... Be at peace....
Jerry
March 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Juanita and Ronald Mayberry
March 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of a good friend. Prayers for the entire family.
Darrell and Virginia Bobbitt
March 21, 2021
