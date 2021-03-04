John Mack Napier Jr.



John Mack Napier Jr., 53, passed away on March 1, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C. at his home.



His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel, service will also be live streamed. Followed by graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at First Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2366 Brookneal Hwy., Rustburg, Va. Mr. Napier will be open for public viewing on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Woodard Funeral Home.



He is survived by his wife, Michelle Napier; sons, Tramayne Bordeaux (Leah), Sammy Bordeaux, and Brandon Napier; parents, Mamie Martin and John Napier Sr.; and siblings, Victoria Newman, Sharlene Napier, Cheryl Napier and Otis Napier.



Memorial donations may be made to the family at 5407 Silverbrook Dr., Greensboro, NC 27301 or Woodard Funeral Home.



Woodard Funeral Home is assisting the Napier family.



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.