John Mack Napier Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd
Greensboro, NC
John Mack Napier Jr.

John Mack Napier Jr., 53, passed away on March 1, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C. at his home.

His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Woodard Funeral Home Chapel, service will also be live streamed. Followed by graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at First Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2366 Brookneal Hwy., Rustburg, Va. Mr. Napier will be open for public viewing on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Woodard Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Napier; sons, Tramayne Bordeaux (Leah), Sammy Bordeaux, and Brandon Napier; parents, Mamie Martin and John Napier Sr.; and siblings, Victoria Newman, Sharlene Napier, Cheryl Napier and Otis Napier.

Memorial donations may be made to the family at 5407 Silverbrook Dr., Greensboro, NC 27301 or Woodard Funeral Home.

Woodard Funeral Home is assisting the Napier family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Mar
8
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
First Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church
2366 Brookneal Hwy, Rustburg, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Michelle, my deepest sympathy to you and family. You are in my thoughts in this difficult time. Be comforted.
Linda Winborne
March 11, 2021
John was a wonderful soul always smiling and good spirit. My deepest and sincere condolences to the family. Laryssa Williams and daughters Sasha and Chantel
Laryssa williams
March 7, 2021
Please accept my humblest condolences. My family will be praying for yours and all affected by such a great young loss. Konica Manufacturing Family
Selena Keith
March 5, 2021
I remember John he rode the school bus with me off Depot Road many years through J.J. Fray Elementary thru high school. Many condolences and prayers to John's family and friends. Prayers.
Terri Johnson-Wilson
March 5, 2021
Karla Johnson
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire family. I remember walking to the home house and playing for hours... love you guys.
Rodney Clark
March 4, 2021
