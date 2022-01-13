Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. John Thomas Wyatt Read II
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Dr. John Thomas Wyatt Read II

Dr. John Thomas Wyatt Read II, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.

He was preceded in death is by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Womack Read and his daughter, Laura Becker. He is survived by his son, Michael W. Read (Randy), son, Dr. Allen T. Read (Brenda) and grandchildren, Sarah Read, Michael Becker and Steven Ball.

Wyatt was born in Richmond on January 23, 1932, to the late Dr. Benjamin Jordan Read and the late Chloe Dymple Spriegel Read. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg College and VCU/MCV School of Dentistry. He served with an Army MASH unit during the Korean War and was retired from CVTC as head of the dental department.

He was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church (WLBC) where he was an active choir member, a member of the Chorus of the Blue Ridge, Lynchburg area Meals on Wheels volunteer and served as past President of The Lynchburg Dental Society.

Those wishing to honor his memory may consider a donation to their local Meals on Wheels, Animal Shelter or one of the following through WLBC: Building Fund or Operation Christmas Child.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory in Lynchburg at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, with visitation immediately following the service. The family requests that those in attendance adhere to CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Something happened to my first message, So sorry for your loss. I worked for Dr. Read for 12 years. He was a great man and excellent boss
Rudy Hunter
Work
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Such a good man I worked for him for 12 years and he was a great and fair boss.
Rudy Hunter
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results