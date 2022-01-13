Dr. John Thomas Wyatt Read II
Dr. John Thomas Wyatt Read II, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death is by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Womack Read and his daughter, Laura Becker. He is survived by his son, Michael W. Read (Randy), son, Dr. Allen T. Read (Brenda) and grandchildren, Sarah Read, Michael Becker and Steven Ball.
Wyatt was born in Richmond on January 23, 1932, to the late Dr. Benjamin Jordan Read and the late Chloe Dymple Spriegel Read. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg College and VCU/MCV School of Dentistry. He served with an Army MASH unit during the Korean War and was retired from CVTC as head of the dental department.
He was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church (WLBC) where he was an active choir member, a member of the Chorus of the Blue Ridge, Lynchburg area Meals on Wheels volunteer and served as past President of The Lynchburg Dental Society.
Those wishing to honor his memory may consider a donation to their local Meals on Wheels, Animal Shelter or one of the following through WLBC: Building Fund or Operation Christmas Child.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory in Lynchburg at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, with visitation immediately following the service. The family requests that those in attendance adhere to CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.