John Robert Rusher
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
John Robert Rusher

John Robert Rusher, 81, of Big Island, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the church for the service for a meal to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Big Island Fire Department or the Big Island Emergency Crew.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hunting Creek Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. If you need anything at all I would love to help out.
Jessica Byrd
Other
June 23, 2021
Mickey, Thank you for letting me know of John's passing. My love & sympathy to you and your family.
Rebecca Steward
June 22, 2021
Mickey and Family, We were so sorry to hear of John passing. I know he will be sadly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Preston and Judy Layne
Judith Layne
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for you and family!
Connie Puckette
Other
June 22, 2021
