John Robert RusherJohn Robert Rusher, 81, of Big Island, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the church for the service for a meal to follow.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Big Island Fire Department or the Big Island Emergency Crew.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.