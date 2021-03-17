I was one of the lucky ones to have Mr Scott is a teacher at R E Lee Jr High. I was a student at E C Glass when he was there also... Many years later as a LCS employee I was honored to work with Mr Scott and his sweet wife Mary at Heritage High School. This man could growl, frown at you and always was just a big ol Teddy bear. Just looking at him made you smile ! And Mary you were his soulmate Thank you J Scott for all the memories, you will be missed.

Pat Spruce March 17, 2021