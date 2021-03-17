John Trigg Scott
May 30, 1943 - March 12, 2021
John Trigg Scott, 77, of Lynchburg, died on March 12, 2021. He was the loving husband of Mary Tudor Scott for 30 years.
Born in Christiansburg, Va., on May 30, 1943, he was the son of the late William Trigg Scott, Jr. and the late Margaret Irvin Scott. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Irvin Scott.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Sara Anthony (Scott) and grandson, Calvin Anthony and step-sons, Ronnie Green (Paula), and grandchildren, Austin Green (Kayleigh), Alyson Green, Katherine Davis, Matthew Brazell, Brea McClure (Andrew) and Brian Green (Amanda), and grandchildren, Jayden Green and Kylee Green, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
John graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, where he played football. John played one year of football at Tech (he said it wasn't fun anymore) and then joined the wrestling team.
After graduation from Tech in 1966-67, he was employed by Lynchburg City Schools as a "shop" teacher and later as a coach. He started the wrestling program at E.C. Glass and is a member of the Hilltopper Wrestling Hall of Fame. He coached JV football and wrestling at Glass; was a high school wrestling official for 35 years and is a member of the Central Virginia Youth Wrestling Hall of Fame.
John started the girls' softball program at Heritage High School and coached that program for 25 years and he also maintained the softball field which was always in pristine condition.
He organized and worked the John Scott Heritage High School Invitational Golf Tournament at London Downs Golf Course for over 20 plus years, where each year, 125 high school boys and girls from around the state competed. He was inducted into the Heritage High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
In 2009, John was inducted into the Lynchburg Area Sports Hall of Fame for his work with the youth of Lynchburg which was quite an honor.
John was an avid golfer and played yearly in numerous tournaments and often won trophies. After retirement from Lynchburg Public Schools in 1998, he worked at London Downs Golf Course mowing fairways which he dearly loved to do and played golf there almost daily. He was a member of the London Downs Senior Men's Golf Association and an honorary member of the Ladies' 9-Hole Evening Golf League.
A memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, by Scott Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
For those who may not be able to attend in person, the service will be live streamed on the Facebook page of the funeral home. On Friday, at 5 p.m., go to the Facebook page of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. To receive a notification, like and follow the Facebook page.
Donations could be made to Heritage High School c/o John Scott Memorial Golf Tournament, 3101 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.