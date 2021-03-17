Menu
John Trigg Scott
John Trigg Scott

May 30, 1943 - March 12, 2021

John Trigg Scott, 77, of Lynchburg, died on March 12, 2021. He was the loving husband of Mary Tudor Scott for 30 years.

Born in Christiansburg, Va., on May 30, 1943, he was the son of the late William Trigg Scott, Jr. and the late Margaret Irvin Scott. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Irvin Scott.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Sara Anthony (Scott) and grandson, Calvin Anthony and step-sons, Ronnie Green (Paula), and grandchildren, Austin Green (Kayleigh), Alyson Green, Katherine Davis, Matthew Brazell, Brea McClure (Andrew) and Brian Green (Amanda), and grandchildren, Jayden Green and Kylee Green, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

John graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, where he played football. John played one year of football at Tech (he said it wasn't fun anymore) and then joined the wrestling team.

After graduation from Tech in 1966-67, he was employed by Lynchburg City Schools as a "shop" teacher and later as a coach. He started the wrestling program at E.C. Glass and is a member of the Hilltopper Wrestling Hall of Fame. He coached JV football and wrestling at Glass; was a high school wrestling official for 35 years and is a member of the Central Virginia Youth Wrestling Hall of Fame.

John started the girls' softball program at Heritage High School and coached that program for 25 years and he also maintained the softball field which was always in pristine condition.

He organized and worked the John Scott Heritage High School Invitational Golf Tournament at London Downs Golf Course for over 20 plus years, where each year, 125 high school boys and girls from around the state competed. He was inducted into the Heritage High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

In 2009, John was inducted into the Lynchburg Area Sports Hall of Fame for his work with the youth of Lynchburg which was quite an honor.

John was an avid golfer and played yearly in numerous tournaments and often won trophies. After retirement from Lynchburg Public Schools in 1998, he worked at London Downs Golf Course mowing fairways which he dearly loved to do and played golf there almost daily. He was a member of the London Downs Senior Men's Golf Association and an honorary member of the Ladies' 9-Hole Evening Golf League.

A memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, by Scott Bradley.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

For those who may not be able to attend in person, the service will be live streamed on the Facebook page of the funeral home. On Friday, at 5 p.m., go to the Facebook page of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. To receive a notification, like and follow the Facebook page.

Donations could be made to Heritage High School c/o John Scott Memorial Golf Tournament, 3101 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or the Alzheimer's Association.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was one of the lucky ones to have Mr Scott is a teacher at R E Lee Jr High. I was a student at E C Glass when he was there also... Many years later as a LCS employee I was honored to work with Mr Scott and his sweet wife Mary at Heritage High School. This man could growl, frown at you and always was just a big ol Teddy bear. Just looking at him made you smile ! And Mary you were his soulmate Thank you J Scott for all the memories, you will be missed.
Pat Spruce
March 17, 2021
My sympathy to the family. John certainly gave his services to the community and particularly to athletes and participating in a variety of charity events. He was a really good person.
William Cothran
March 17, 2021
Mary, So sorry to hear of the death of John. You have my heartfelt sympathy and prayers. He was a good man and could be quite the joker at times. It was an absolute pleasure knowing John during our years together at Heritage.. Again, I'm so sorry for the hurt you are feeling at this time. God bless, John & Linda Archer
JOHN Archer
March 17, 2021
All my love, Sara
March 17, 2021
The death of Coach Scott is a great loss to all who knew him. He was a great educator and mentor who will not be forgotten easily.
Nicholas Saunders
March 17, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers to family and friends. Coach Scott was my teacher many years ago at Heritage. He was a kind, gentle man. God Bless
Christy Ashwell
March 17, 2021
