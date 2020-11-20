Menu
John Wayne Banton
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
John Wayne Banton

John Wayne Banton, 73, of Appomattox, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was the husband of Wendy Banton.

Born on October 20, 1947, in Amherst County, he was a son of the late David Watts and Thelma Banton. He was a retired welder with Lynchburg Steel.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry Lynn Banton; and a brother, Roger Banton.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three siblings, Lucy Worley (Gene) of Amherst, George Banton (Debbie) and Mary Casey, both of Gladstone; a sister-in-law, Margaret Banton of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Appomattox Rescue Squad.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA 24572
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 17, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
November 17, 2020
Hoping comfort can be drawn from knowing that your family are in the thoughts and prayers of many during this difficult time.
Am
November 17, 2020