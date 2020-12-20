John Daniel Woody
John Daniel "Catfish" Woody, 81, of Oakville Road, Gladstone died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Southside Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on November 7, 1939, he was a son of the late Richard William Woody and Edith Mae Cassaday Woody. He retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. Following his military career, he was employed by the United States Postal Service until his retirement. He then went to work for the Appomattox County Waste Management as an attendant at a convenience center. Mr. Woody attended Eastbrook Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #16 and the Greenway Hunt Club. Catfish was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by two sons, Johnathan Daniel Woody and Christopher Duval Woody, both of Appomattox; four brothers, Richard R. Woody (Bettie), Lawrence G. "Jimmy" Woody (Hortense), all of Lynchburg, Clarence P. "Mack" Woody (Carolyn) of Rocky Mount, and Gene Autry Woody (Carol) of Appomattox; special friends, David and Shelia McCormick and Tommy Gobble; and a special great-nephew, Kason Gage McCormick.
A graveside funeral service officiated by the Rev. Curtis Walkup will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the McCormick Family Cemetery, 10739 Oakville Road, Gladstone.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.