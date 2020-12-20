Blessed to have happy memories from childhood spent with Johnnie especially staying with him at Buckroe Beach. I used to get so excited to hear that he was coming home for a visit when he was in the Air Force.



Do not stand at my grave and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am in a thousand winds that blow,

I am the softly falling snow.

I am the gentle showers of rain,

I am the fields of ripening grain.

I am in the morning hush,

I am in the graceful rush

Of beautiful birds in circling flight,

I am the starshine of the night.

I am in the flowers that bloom,

I am in a quiet room.

I am in the birds that sing,

I am in each lovely thing.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there. I do not die.

-Mary Elizabeth Frye

Dawn Woody Temple Family December 30, 2020