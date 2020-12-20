Menu
John Daniel Woody
John Daniel Woody

John Daniel "Catfish" Woody, 81, of Oakville Road, Gladstone died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Southside Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on November 7, 1939, he was a son of the late Richard William Woody and Edith Mae Cassaday Woody. He retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. Following his military career, he was employed by the United States Postal Service until his retirement. He then went to work for the Appomattox County Waste Management as an attendant at a convenience center. Mr. Woody attended Eastbrook Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #16 and the Greenway Hunt Club. Catfish was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by two sons, Johnathan Daniel Woody and Christopher Duval Woody, both of Appomattox; four brothers, Richard R. Woody (Bettie), Lawrence G. "Jimmy" Woody (Hortense), all of Lynchburg, Clarence P. "Mack" Woody (Carolyn) of Rocky Mount, and Gene Autry Woody (Carol) of Appomattox; special friends, David and Shelia McCormick and Tommy Gobble; and a special great-nephew, Kason Gage McCormick.

A graveside funeral service officiated by the Rev. Curtis Walkup will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the McCormick Family Cemetery, 10739 Oakville Road, Gladstone.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.


I will certainly miss John. We had a visit every few weeks when I would stop to see him on my way to/from the cabin I have been building up on Cove Mountain. He was always alert, smiling and ready to talk about anything, especially the catfishing trips he made. I would trade him a can of peanuts. I'm the old Navy guy from NC. God Bless and please be careful out there. dave
Dave Secrest
January 12, 2021
Johnny you were always there when I needed something.you were a great friend..I'm going to miss playing poker with you always got the card I needed
Ted Woody
December 31, 2020
Blessed to have happy memories from childhood spent with Johnnie especially staying with him at Buckroe Beach. I used to get so excited to hear that he was coming home for a visit when he was in the Air Force.

Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am in a thousand winds that blow,
I am the softly falling snow.
I am the gentle showers of rain,
I am the fields of ripening grain.
I am in the morning hush,
I am in the graceful rush
Of beautiful birds in circling flight,
I am the starshine of the night.
I am in the flowers that bloom,
I am in a quiet room.
I am in the birds that sing,
I am in each lovely thing.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there. I do not die.
-Mary Elizabeth Frye
Dawn Woody Temple
Family
December 30, 2020
Johnny will be missed. May he rest in peace. Tell Mama and Papa we said hi. Gene enjoyed racing cars together with him. Johnny was always there when you needed him. He was a great brother-in-law.
Elizabeth Woody
Family
December 29, 2020
Johnny, tell Granny and Papa Woody hello and that they are missed. I will always remember fishing with you. My condolences to the rest of the family.
Maxcey (Woody) Sligh
Family
December 24, 2020
I worked with Johnny at Pinesbrook Motors and got to know what a wonderful person Johnny was. May he rest in peace and prayers to the family.....
December 20, 2020
I got to know Woody while i lived in Appomattox. He was fine man and i always enjoyed our meeting at the landfill. I moved to Lynchburg 2 1/2 half year ago and every time i went to Appomattox (which was not that much) i intended to stop by and see Woody. Unfortunately i never did. My loss. bill mcdermott
william McDermott
December 20, 2020
In loving memory of our Brother-in-Law. We will love you and miss you always.
Charles & Marilyn LITCHFORD
December 20, 2020
A man who served in uniform is a better man for having done so. Thank you for you service and condolences to family and friends.
John Archer
December 20, 2020
Thank God John is resting in peace, no more pain and sorrow. Thank you David and Shelia for taking care of him. I know he was so thankful to have you in his last days. May God comfort you and bless you both for your kindness. John will be missed!! Rest In Peace to our brother- in -law.
Lewis & Cindy Anthony
December 20, 2020
What a great brother. excellent fisherman , hunter, and card player. Extremely good hard worker. John was still working when he became sick, only then would he retire. Rest in peace John. We will miss and think of him everyday.
Jim Woody
Brother
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results