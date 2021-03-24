John Wright
John Wright, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep with loved ones at his side on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Arkansas.
John was the loving husband of Barbara for 44 years before she preceded him in death March 17, 2018. They are now reunited for all of eternity.
John is survived by six children, Donna Mellender, Linda Patterson (Robert), Bonnie Scheller, John R. Wright (Sunny), Lou Ann Benware (Lou), Dawn Tropp (Rick); 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Wright. He was further survived numerous nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by a great-grandson and his two brothers.
He was a member of The Well Church, Lynchburg, Va. John's life purpose was to leave every person he met happier than before they met.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Visitation with social distancing and all Covid Protocals being followed will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Diuguid funeral Service & Crematory Waterlick Chapel from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
Memorials can be made to Parkview Community Mission (https://www.parkviewcommunitymission.org/copy-of-donate
), National Federation of the Blind of Virginia (https://www.nfbv.org/
) or The Well Church, P.O. Box 2565 Forest, VA 24551.
Diuguid Funeral Service Waterlick
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.