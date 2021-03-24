Menu
John Wright
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
John Wright

John Wright, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep with loved ones at his side on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Arkansas.

John was the loving husband of Barbara for 44 years before she preceded him in death March 17, 2018. They are now reunited for all of eternity.

John is survived by six children, Donna Mellender, Linda Patterson (Robert), Bonnie Scheller, John R. Wright (Sunny), Lou Ann Benware (Lou), Dawn Tropp (Rick); 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Wright. He was further survived numerous nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by a great-grandson and his two brothers.

He was a member of The Well Church, Lynchburg, Va. John's life purpose was to leave every person he met happier than before they met.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Visitation with social distancing and all Covid Protocals being followed will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Diuguid funeral Service & Crematory Waterlick Chapel from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Memorials can be made to Parkview Community Mission (https://www.parkviewcommunitymission.org/copy-of-donate), National Federation of the Blind of Virginia (https://www.nfbv.org/) or The Well Church, P.O. Box 2565 Forest, VA 24551.

Diuguid Funeral Service Waterlick

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Mar
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family, John and Barbara were kind loving people. I knew them from King of Kings Baptist Church. John was always so jovial and always had a beautiful smile that I will remember him by. I'm saddened for your loss.
Donna Gaudet
March 24, 2021
Dear Dawn, Rick and Family-How truly happy John made me each time we met-he leaves a lasting memory! God be with all of you, and may He grant you Peace. Laurie Giudice +
Laurie Giudice
March 24, 2021
