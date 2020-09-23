John "Jaybird" Young
After fighting Cirrhosis for 18 months, John Delano "Jaybird" Young Jr., 52, of Amherst, went home to fish forever on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was born on August 5, 1968, to Sharon Litchford. His Dad, the late Claude Lambert, came later.
In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory a son, Jonothan Young; a daughter, Courtney Young; three grandchildren, Blaze Young, Alexis Young, and Dakota Gilbert; three sisters, Yvonne Hamlett (Brian), Rhonda Bowling (Jesse), and Ramona Dix (John); a brother, John Lee Piper (Elizabeth); several nieces and nephews who loved him, including a very special niece, Nicole Deel; and a very special cousin and care giver, Julie Tomlin.
Jaybird was a man of the land; he was a farmer, a hunter and an avid fisherman. He also did Masonry work.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Carroll Martin Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.