Johnnie Clyde Jackson Jr.
Johnnie Clyde Jackson Jr., age 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
