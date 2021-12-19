Menu
Johnnie Clyde Jackson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Johnnie Clyde Jackson Jr.

Johnnie Clyde Jackson Jr., age 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
21
Burial
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.