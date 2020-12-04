Johnny Edward BarlowJohnny Edward Barlow, 59, of Bedford, departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab. He was born in Bedford, on March 27, 1961, a son of the late John D. Barlow and Katherine Parker Barlow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Brandy Barlow.Left to cherish his memory are his sisters and brother, Cathy Barlow, Deborah Barlow, David Barlow and his, wife, Kim, Linda Barlow, and Pamela Adams and her husband, Frank; three nieces and four nephews.The family wishes to thank the Nurses, CNA's and Doctors at North Roanoke Assisted Living and Rocky Mount Health and Rehab for their excellent care of our brother.A private family service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.