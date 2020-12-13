Menu
Joretta Rose Williams
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Joretta Rose Moye Williams

Joretta R. Williams passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Born on May 29, 1931, in Beeson, West Virginia, to Ray and Leta Massie Rose, she leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Willie T. Williams.

Joretta was the mother of two children, Bobbi Moye Bohon and James Robert Moye Jr.; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Williams; and was known as "MaMa Jo" to her three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Carrie and Cole Tanner (Gage, Wyatt, Gavin, Noah); Bo and Lucie Bohon (Teagen, Liam); and Christopher and Shana Bohon (Caitlin, Rayna).

The oldest of six children, Joretta was preceded in death by her brothers, Benny Rose and Bubby Rose; and her sisters, Lillian McGuire, Kareen Miller, and Anna Haines.

Joretta worked at Scott Insurance for many years, as well as Schewel Furniture.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park by Pastor John Boyles of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to your favorite charity.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
Jo and I worked together at Schewels. She was kind and hardworking and funny and sweet, a great friend who will be remembered with fondness. My condolences to Willie and family.
Deborah Johnson
December 14, 2020
