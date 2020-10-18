José Louisa Beltran
José Louisa Beltran went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13. He was born to Gabriel and Esperanza Beltran on November 4, 1951 in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Esther Peñon Beltran; four children and their spouses, Carolina and John Alley, Javier Beltran and Andrea Guerrero, Ruth and Sam Davenport, and Paul Beltran; 11 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Blackwell, Brianna Beltran, Javier, Jr. Beltran, Corr Alley, Orrin Alley, Elora Alley, Adelyn Davenport, Macayla Davenport, Lucas Beltran, Jacob Davenport, and Charis Beltran; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Clark and Greysen Blackwell; and four siblings and their spouses, Bertha Rodriguez, Marie and José De Léon, Lucy and Julio Juarez, Juan and Olga Beltran.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6pm at Timberlake Baptist Church in the Ministry Center. Dr. James Alley will officiate.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.