Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
José Louisa Beltran
José Louisa Beltran

José Louisa Beltran went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13. He was born to Gabriel and Esperanza Beltran on November 4, 1951 in Houston, Texas.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Esther Peñon Beltran; four children and their spouses, Carolina and John Alley, Javier Beltran and Andrea Guerrero, Ruth and Sam Davenport, and Paul Beltran; 11 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Blackwell, Brianna Beltran, Javier, Jr. Beltran, Corr Alley, Orrin Alley, Elora Alley, Adelyn Davenport, Macayla Davenport, Lucas Beltran, Jacob Davenport, and Charis Beltran; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Clark and Greysen Blackwell; and four siblings and their spouses, Bertha Rodriguez, Marie and José De Léon, Lucy and Julio Juarez, Juan and Olga Beltran.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 6pm at Timberlake Baptist Church in the Ministry Center. Dr. James Alley will officiate.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.