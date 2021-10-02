Chief Joe was a true patriot whose devotion to God and country will be sorely missed by his church, his family, and his fellow service members. I treasure the tribute he wrote and delivered at the funeral of my father in 2008; and Joe is deserving of every honor here, and in Heaven too, because of the precious blood of our Messiah, Yeshua (Jesus) and his faithfulness to our Lord. Shalom.

Cecil Jacobs Family October 4, 2021