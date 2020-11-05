Joseph "Ryan" Nichoas Willoughby
Joseph "Ryan" Nichoas Willoughby, 34, of Madison Heights, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Born on July 8, 1986, he was the son of Nicholas Willoughby and Tracy Coles Willoughby.
Ryan had a passion for music and for producing. He was a dedicated father, son, brother, and uncle. He was an excellent cook, and had many friends that enjoyed his fun and loving personality. Ryan was baptized at a young age and was a member at Scott Zion Baptist Church. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Ryan was preceded in death by his sister, Casey Willoughby.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his son, Jo'Ryan Willoughby; sisters, Crystal Willoughby, Jessica Coles, and Faith Willoughby; grandmother, Constance Coles; great-grandmother, Theresa Liggon; nieces and nephews, Derrick Willoughby, Dereon Shelton, Olivia Shelton, Camille Shelton, Jamir Shelton, Rylei Reid and Loyalti Reid; and a close knit and devoted extended family.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.