Joseph Malcolm "Mac" Pace Jr.
Joseph Malcolm "Mac" Pace Jr., affectionately referred to by his family and friends as "Big Daddy," died on September 16, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Va., on December 15, 1922, the son of Joseph Malcolm Pace Sr. and Rosalie Sherman Pace. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris McGehee Pace; son, Joseph Malcolm Pace III; and brothers, William Clift Pace and Richard Warwick Pace.
He is survived by son, Stephen Taylor Pace (Naomi); daughter, Susan Pace Adams (Michael); daughter-in-law, Pat Pace; eight grandchildren, Chris Pace (Kelly), Elizabeth Chambers (Todd), Michael Koontz (Diane), Stephanie Gross (Tim), Taylor Pace (Leigh), Coleman Adams (Kate), Caroline Fuller (Caleb), and Allison Pace; and 16 great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Mac enrolled at Virginia Polytechnic Institute class of 1943. Shortly after, Mac was appointed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, in Kings Point, Long Island, N.Y. and sworn in as a Cadet Midshipman.
After serving his country in World War II, he was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant in the USNR. Mac returned home to begin a long and successful sales career, retiring from the W. Koury Company in 1987. After retirement he found great joy in working with his sons, Jay and Steve at their newspaper, The Hanover Herald-Progress in Ashland, Va.
Mac also dedicated his time to Randolph-Macon College athletics, where he served as an assistant coach to the men's basketball team and was later inducted in the school's Athletics Hall of Fame. Mac equally loved Virginia Tech football and playing golf, enjoying both pursuits to the fullest. As a devout Episcopalian, Mac was dedicated to serving his church, All Saints Episcopal in many capacities. Above all else, Mac loved his family.
Mac's family wishes to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, Va. for their dedicated loving attention and care, as well as Hospice for their compassionate care for both Mac and their family in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Canterbury Health Care Activities, Lynchburg, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg VA 24503, or Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jacket Club, P.O. Box 5005 Ashland, VA 23005
A Celebration of Life and Service of Holy Eucharist will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Richmond, VA 23229.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.