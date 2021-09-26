Menu
Joseph Malcolm "Mac" Pace Jr.
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Joseph Malcolm "Mac" Pace Jr.

Joseph Malcolm "Mac" Pace Jr., affectionately referred to by his family and friends as "Big Daddy," died on September 16, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Va., on December 15, 1922, the son of Joseph Malcolm Pace Sr. and Rosalie Sherman Pace. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris McGehee Pace; son, Joseph Malcolm Pace III; and brothers, William Clift Pace and Richard Warwick Pace.

He is survived by son, Stephen Taylor Pace (Naomi); daughter, Susan Pace Adams (Michael); daughter-in-law, Pat Pace; eight grandchildren, Chris Pace (Kelly), Elizabeth Chambers (Todd), Michael Koontz (Diane), Stephanie Gross (Tim), Taylor Pace (Leigh), Coleman Adams (Kate), Caroline Fuller (Caleb), and Allison Pace; and 16 great-grandchildren.

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Mac enrolled at Virginia Polytechnic Institute class of 1943. Shortly after, Mac was appointed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, in Kings Point, Long Island, N.Y. and sworn in as a Cadet Midshipman.

After serving his country in World War II, he was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant in the USNR. Mac returned home to begin a long and successful sales career, retiring from the W. Koury Company in 1987. After retirement he found great joy in working with his sons, Jay and Steve at their newspaper, The Hanover Herald-Progress in Ashland, Va.

Mac also dedicated his time to Randolph-Macon College athletics, where he served as an assistant coach to the men's basketball team and was later inducted in the school's Athletics Hall of Fame. Mac equally loved Virginia Tech football and playing golf, enjoying both pursuits to the fullest. As a devout Episcopalian, Mac was dedicated to serving his church, All Saints Episcopal in many capacities. Above all else, Mac loved his family.

Mac's family wishes to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, Va. for their dedicated loving attention and care, as well as Hospice for their compassionate care for both Mac and their family in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westminster Canterbury Health Care Activities, Lynchburg, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg VA 24503, or Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jacket Club, P.O. Box 5005 Ashland, VA 23005

A Celebration of Life and Service of Holy Eucharist will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Richmond, VA 23229.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
All Saints Episcopal Church
8787 River Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had a room next to Mac while I was in Westminster Canterbury rehab. Mac would often stop by while he was wheeling himself through the corridors. It was obvious that he had always been a "Hail Fellow Well Met" guy. He was sure he knew me, though I was sure he did not. However, I'm glad I can now say that I knew Mac Pace. He & I were old buddies!
George Bass
October 1, 2021
Susan and Mike: It was our pleasure to know your father, both on the street and at Westminster Canterbury, through the years. It was wonderful for my father to share with Mac at their World War II veteran quilt honor program several years ago. It was delightful to listen to Mac´s stories of his service in World War II. Our thoughts and our prayers are with you as you mourn his departure from you here but also as you recall the many wonderful years you had with him in your home.
Margaret and Bill Phillips
Friend
September 27, 2021
I had the honor of meeting Big Daddy at the wedding of Chris and Kelly. He told me all about his service in the Merchant Marine during WWll. As a Kings Pointer he lost 142 classmates during cadet training. It was truly an honor to meet such a fine gentleman. A life well lived. May He Rest In Peace. Acta Non Verba is the motto of Kings Point. Deeds Not Words. He certainly lived that mantra.
Capt JohnDBates USMMA 78´
Friend
September 26, 2021
Caroline...we are so very sorry for this loss..know he will always be looking down on yr sweet family as well as be in yr heart..sending prayers, love and our deepest sympathies.
Palmer and Chesley Young
Friend
September 26, 2021
