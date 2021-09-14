Menu
Joseph R. Slade
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA
Joseph R. Slade

August 3, 1954 - September 12, 2021

Mr. Joseph R. Slade, age 67 of Bedford, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1954 in Bedford County to the late James W. Slade ad Helen P. Slade.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Slade and James A. Slade. He leaves to cherish his memory five loving daughters, LaTasha Norman, Lindsay Haynes, Tamara (Anton) Slade, Corie Slade and Sarah Slade; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a loving sister, Evelyn (William) Thomas; two caring brothers, David (Dianne) Slade and Alfonza Dawson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Slade Family Cemetery-Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 until 8 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are required for entry. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Published by The News & Advance from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bedford Funeral Home Chapel
1039 Rock Castle Rd., Bedford, VA
Sep
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Slade Family Cemetery
725 Peaks Rd., Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bedford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are praying for the entire Slade family during this sad time. We know that Joe was loved, appreciated, and respected. He will genuinely be missed by all of us who knew him. God bless you all during these challenging times.
Doris D Bishop
Family
September 15, 2021
