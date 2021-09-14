Joseph R. SladeAugust 3, 1954 - September 12, 2021Mr. Joseph R. Slade, age 67 of Bedford, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1954 in Bedford County to the late James W. Slade ad Helen P. Slade.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Slade and James A. Slade. He leaves to cherish his memory five loving daughters, LaTasha Norman, Lindsay Haynes, Tamara (Anton) Slade, Corie Slade and Sarah Slade; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a loving sister, Evelyn (William) Thomas; two caring brothers, David (Dianne) Slade and Alfonza Dawson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Slade Family Cemetery-Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 until 8 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are required for entry. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.