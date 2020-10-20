Joseph Whitt Beverly
Joseph Whitt Beverly, went to heaven on a beautiful, sunny Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 9, 1941, in Pound, Virginia (Wise County). He is preceded in death by his father Charles Jackson Beverly, his mother Wantena Powers Beverly Mayberry, his grandmother Belvia Baker Powers, and his sister Landella Beverly.
Joe worked in finance at General Electric and Babcock and Wilcox before purchasing Forest Industries, Inc./Duke Fence Company in 1979. Duke Fence Company ceased operation in 2015. Forest Rental Properties continues in operation. Joe enjoyed woodworking, beekeeping, golfing, traveling, and cheering on his beloved Virginia Cavaliers. He loved music, playing the guitar and dobro, and was never happier than when he was playing, and Lara Burford was singing. He loved life and telling stories of his many adventures. He valued loyalty, loved his family, his friends, and his neighbors. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Elizabeth Ann Higginbotham Beverly, two sons, Christopher Neil Beverly (Terry), and Marc Anson Beverly (Karen); two grandchildren, Olivia Ann Beverly and Rodger Nicholas Beverly; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Michelle Reynolds and Garry Dale Reynolds; two brothers, Charles Jackson Beverly, II, and Claude Mayberry (Nancy); two sisters, Cecelia Hibbitts Hudgens, and Juanita Mayberry Holt; sister-in-law, Sylvia Woodford Ellen (Bill) and brother-in-law, Clarence Wilton Higginbotham; extended family Patti Rae VanMark (Ken); Dan, Samantha, Paisley, Kenzie, and Ella Ann Goetz; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Riley Smith and the Rev. Tom Thomas conducting the service. Time for visitation with the family will be available following the service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 20, 2020.