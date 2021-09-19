Josephine Woodford HodgesJune 30, 1933 - September 16, 2021Josephine Woodford Fariss Hodges, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Friday, June 30, 1933 in Huddleston, Va., a daughter of the late Samuel Russell Woodford Jr. and Willie Anna Hawkins Woodford. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Fariss, her second husband, Clarence Marvin Hodges Jr. and her brother, Winston Woodford.Mrs. Hodges will be fondly remembered by the hundreds of students she taught at Huddleston Elementary School for thirty years. She was also a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.She is survived by her sister, Emily Fitzgerald; her sons, Samuel Anderson (Andy) Fariss and wife, Martha, David William Fariss; her daughter, Joanna Fariss Peterson and husband, Herb; her grandchildren, Lilly Rodgers and husband, Tim, Isaiah Fariss and wife, Jennifer, Casey Fariss, Russell Peterson, Katherine Peterson, Alison Peterson; three great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her sister-in-law, Barbara Woodford.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Dawn Compton and the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday evening, September 20, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.