Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine Wright Smith
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Josephine Wright Smith

Josephine Wright Smith, 82, of Forest, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was the loving wife of Terry Cabell Smith.

Josephine was born in Altavista, on March 18, 1939, a daughter of the late Mr. Wright and Ruby Hargis Wright.

Josephine was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church and was a registered nurse with the Central Virginia Training Center for 27 years. She enjoyed singing, line dancing, her pets, flowers, gardening, sewing, and especially taking care of others. She also loved taking vacations and cruises with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kathy Wade and Rhonda Keesee, and a sister, Connie Bane.

A Celebration of Josephine's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Laskey and Pastor Estelle Holt officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Timberlake United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about Ms Smith. She was a pt at my work and she was the sweetest lady. She will be missed!
tmb
Work
June 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Jo. She was a very special and caring person. We worked together at CVTC and had many interesting conversations. She will never be forgotten!
Sharon Canfield
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Terry and family. Jo was a sweet and kind lady. We enjoyed being in the Good News Sunday School class with Jo and Terry. Also loved seeing her singing in the church choir. God's Blessings
Bill and Bobbie Miller
Other
June 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
Terry, Gary, Rhonda and Kathy, We are going to miss Jo so much. She was a special person in every way. I love you all.
Connie Bane
Family
June 16, 2021
Terry, Kathy and Rhonda please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you. She was my friend for nearly 30 years and will be missed so much. Remember the good times when she was free of pain. She´s at rest now.
Pat Childress.
Friend
June 16, 2021
I still remember and have the cat figurine that you gave me. You had such joy with a special perfume that I brought you. You were a special person. You are now healed and with the Lord.
Linda Walters
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results