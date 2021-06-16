Josephine Wright Smith
Josephine Wright Smith, 82, of Forest, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was the loving wife of Terry Cabell Smith.
Josephine was born in Altavista, on March 18, 1939, a daughter of the late Mr. Wright and Ruby Hargis Wright.
Josephine was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church and was a registered nurse with the Central Virginia Training Center for 27 years. She enjoyed singing, line dancing, her pets, flowers, gardening, sewing, and especially taking care of others. She also loved taking vacations and cruises with her husband.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Kathy Wade and Rhonda Keesee, and a sister, Connie Bane.
A Celebration of Josephine's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Laskey and Pastor Estelle Holt officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 16, 2021.