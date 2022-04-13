Joyce "JoJo" Ballew Allcock
Joyce "JoJo" Ballew Allcock (otherwise known as Grammy), 76, lost her long fight against breast cancer on April 11, 2022.
JoJo was born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 6, 1946. She was the daughter of the late William A. and Frances Page Ballew, who along with two of her beloved daughters, Christina and Joyce greeted her with open arms as she entered the gates of Heaven. JoJo was a graduated of Amherst County High School and Phillips Business College. She was a devoted member of Clifford Baptist Church and a long time appointee to the Amherst County Recreation Board.
JoJo was a loving mother to Ellen Allcock of Madison Heights, Va., and her fur baby, Cashew the tom cat. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Courtney Goodwin-Hill of Raleigh, N.C., Lexi Allcock of Madison Heights, Va., and Austin Grant of Amherst, Va.; her sister, Gail Stewart of Stafford, Va., along with many loved and devoted friends.
A celebration of JoJo's life will be held at Clifford Baptist Church on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. with The Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and Pastor Jeffrey Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to one of the following organizations, that were near and dear to JoJo, Clifford Baptist Church, Pearson Cancer Center, National Suicide Prevention Foundation, or the Amherst County Recreation office Senior Programs.
To send online condolences, please go to www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 13, 2022.