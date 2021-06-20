Menu
Joyce D. Fisher
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Joyce D. Fisher

March 22, 1947 - June 16, 2021

Joyce D. Fisher passed gently into eternal life on June 16, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Joyce was born on March 22, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Josh W. Davis and Hazel H. Davis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Quintus H. Fisher; one sister, Vanessa D. Davis; her in-laws, Willie Fisher and Ruth Wray Fisher; and foster in-laws, Leonard L. Wray and Gertrude C. Wray.

Joyce was educated in the Pittsylvania County School System, where she graduated from Northside High School in Gretna, Va. Joyce was employed at Abbott Laboratories in Altavista, Va., as a Senior Supervisor until her retirement in March of 1997. Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church in Altavista, Va., where she served faithfully until her health declined.

Joyce is survived by her son, Quentis Fisher of the residence; a daughter, Katina R. Fisher of Chapin, S.C.; her sisters, Peggy D. Crutchfield (Monte) of Chesapeake, Va., and Unice E. Davis of Chester, Va.; one niece, Summire N. Davis of Hurt, Va.; one brother-in-law, Russell C. Fisher of Alexandria, Va.; and a host of other loved ones, relatives and beloved friends.

Graveside rites for Mrs. Fisher will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor James Brown, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

In compliance with state and federal and state regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Jun
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joyce Fisher was the nicest, most positive person I have ever met. Did not see her in her final years but I am sure she never changed. The world misses great people.
Steve Owen
Work
June 22, 2021
My condolences to the family
JohnTanks
June 20, 2021
